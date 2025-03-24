SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / WAN WAN
Sui Cheung Tam

WAN WAN

Sui Cheung Tam
0 reviews
Reliability
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 281%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 959
Profit Trades:
5 313 (66.75%)
Loss Trades:
2 646 (33.25%)
Best trade:
2 774.00 USD
Worst trade:
-7 119.60 USD
Gross Profit:
217 460.93 USD (11 786 922 pips)
Gross Loss:
-216 407.59 USD (13 022 049 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (287.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 197.13 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
74.47%
Max deposit load:
100.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
4 792 (60.21%)
Short Trades:
3 167 (39.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
40.93 USD
Average Loss:
-81.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
32 (-3 095.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 462.22 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
42.27%
Annual Forecast:
512.89%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 815.52 USD
Maximal:
45 449.97 USD (84.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.63% (45 449.97 USD)
By Equity:
94.22% (5 644.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 7282
BTCUSD 280
GBPUSD+ 62
GBPJPY+ 36
AUDCAD+ 33
DJ30.r 33
EURCAD+ 31
EURAUD+ 29
EURUSD+ 25
AUDUSD+ 24
USDJPY+ 18
CADJPY+ 16
AUDCHF+ 14
NZDCHF+ 13
GBPAUD+ 12
EURCHF+ 10
HK50.r 10
EURGBP+ 4
NAS100.r 4
CL-OIL 3
USDCHF+ 3
CHFJPY+ 3
XAUJPY+ 3
SP500.r 2
AUDNZD+ 2
ETHUSD 2
USDCAD+ 1
NZDUSD+ 1
CADCHF+ 1
EURJPY+ 1
NAS100ft.r 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 15K
BTCUSD 2.7K
GBPUSD+ -6K
GBPJPY+ -2K
AUDCAD+ -2.7K
DJ30.r -880
EURCAD+ 501
EURAUD+ -252
EURUSD+ -868
AUDUSD+ 927
USDJPY+ -1.9K
CADJPY+ 2.5K
AUDCHF+ 308
NZDCHF+ -1.3K
GBPAUD+ -617
EURCHF+ -3.2K
HK50.r -1.3K
EURGBP+ -884
NAS100.r -2.5K
CL-OIL 1.8K
USDCHF+ -1.3K
CHFJPY+ 431
XAUJPY+ 600
SP500.r 225
AUDNZD+ 865
ETHUSD 647
USDCAD+ 124
NZDUSD+ 76
CADCHF+ 188
EURJPY+ 17
NAS100ft.r -380
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 51K
BTCUSD 1.1M
GBPUSD+ -12K
GBPJPY+ 782
AUDCAD+ -3.5K
DJ30.r -899K
EURCAD+ 4K
EURAUD+ 9.7K
EURUSD+ -6.5K
AUDUSD+ 635
USDJPY+ 6.8K
CADJPY+ 1.3K
AUDCHF+ 1K
NZDCHF+ -2.8K
GBPAUD+ -15K
EURCHF+ -686
HK50.r -3.7K
EURGBP+ -1.8K
NAS100.r -1.2M
CL-OIL 2.1K
USDCHF+ -10K
CHFJPY+ 1.3K
XAUJPY+ 1.8K
SP500.r 91K
AUDNZD+ 732
ETHUSD 68K
USDCAD+ 1.8K
NZDUSD+ 775
CADCHF+ 303
EURJPY+ 864
NAS100ft.r -380K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 774.00 USD
Worst trade: -7 120 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +287.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 095.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 11
0.71 × 28
No reviews
2026.01.03 06:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 00:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 03:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 373 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 09:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 19:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 371 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 06:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 01:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 10:14
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 07:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 07:51
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 06:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 06:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.26 13:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 10:32
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 10:32
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WAN WAN
50 USD per month
281%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
59
98%
7 959
66%
74%
1.00
0.13
USD
94%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.