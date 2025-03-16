SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Anyksciai 2025 Laimes ziburys
Virgilijus Vaidokavicius

Anyksciai 2025 Laimes ziburys

Virgilijus Vaidokavicius
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 232%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 354
Profit Trades:
2 694 (80.32%)
Loss Trades:
660 (19.68%)
Best trade:
51.14 USD
Worst trade:
-28.38 USD
Gross Profit:
877.92 USD (805 213 pips)
Gross Loss:
-723.11 USD (633 966 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
81 (16.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.14 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
197.07%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
202
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.68
Long Trades:
1 843 (54.95%)
Short Trades:
1 511 (45.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
0.33 USD
Average Loss:
-1.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.78 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
8.67%
Annual Forecast:
105.21%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
57.80 USD (23.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.30% (56.21 USD)
By Equity:
52.32% (82.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPYm# 2985
USDCHFm# 351
USDJPYm# 16
EURUSDm# 1
GOLDm# 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPYm# 117
USDCHFm# 68
USDJPYm# -30
EURUSDm# 0
GOLDm# 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPYm# 143K
USDCHFm# 41K
USDJPYm# -13K
EURUSDm# -9
GOLDm# -14
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +51.14 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XM.COM-Real 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading  Anyksciai Laimes ziburys
No reviews
2025.12.29 16:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.25 07:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 17:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 16:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 03:29
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 04:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 14:44
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 07:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.16 23:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.16 22:18
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 22:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 21:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 09:13
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
