Signals / MetaTrader 4 / QuiRos Gold XAUUSD Strategy 1
Fernando Quiles Ros

QuiRos Gold XAUUSD Strategy 1

Fernando Quiles Ros
0 reviews
Reliability
68 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 323%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
249
Profit Trades:
212 (85.14%)
Loss Trades:
37 (14.86%)
Best trade:
89.56 USD
Worst trade:
-64.48 USD
Gross Profit:
1 876.02 USD (188 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 230.48 USD (112 265 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (530.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
530.91 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
25.19%
Max deposit load:
36.52%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.95
Long Trades:
159 (63.86%)
Short Trades:
90 (36.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
2.59 USD
Average Profit:
8.85 USD
Average Loss:
-33.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-100.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.61 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
30.82%
Annual Forecast:
373.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
123.09 USD
Maximal:
330.99 USD (81.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.14% (330.99 USD)
By Equity:
58.78% (64.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 249
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 646
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 76K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +89.56 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +530.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -100.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.87 × 415
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.19 × 111
Exness-Real24
4.62 × 215
Axi-US09-Live
5.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live10
5.21 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live07
6.82 × 22
Ava-Real 3
6.83 × 12
Exness-Real
7.19 × 16
Pepperstone-Edge05
7.63 × 598
ICMarketsSC-Live05
8.13 × 23
RoboForex-Pro-2
8.40 × 5
RoboForex-Pro-5
9.17 × 6
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
10.71 × 21
Hankotrade-Live
12.75 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live09
14.36 × 111
Alpari-Nano
14.79 × 643
4 more...
Estrategia diseñada y optimizada para operar con el ORO (XAUUSD). 100% automatizada.

https://www.mql5.com/es/users/ferquiro/seller

No reviews
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 12:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 09:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 07:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 08:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 15:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.03 14:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.26% of days out of 386 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 17:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 15:29
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 03:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.26% of days out of 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 16:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 02:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 01:09
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 11:21
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
