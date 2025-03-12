- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
249
Profit Trades:
212 (85.14%)
Loss Trades:
37 (14.86%)
Best trade:
89.56 USD
Worst trade:
-64.48 USD
Gross Profit:
1 876.02 USD (188 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 230.48 USD (112 265 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (530.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
530.91 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
25.19%
Max deposit load:
36.52%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.95
Long Trades:
159 (63.86%)
Short Trades:
90 (36.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
2.59 USD
Average Profit:
8.85 USD
Average Loss:
-33.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-100.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.61 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
30.82%
Annual Forecast:
373.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
123.09 USD
Maximal:
330.99 USD (81.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.14% (330.99 USD)
By Equity:
58.78% (64.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|249
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|646
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|76K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +89.56 USD
Worst trade: -64 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +530.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -100.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.87 × 415
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.19 × 111
|
Exness-Real24
|4.62 × 215
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|5.21 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|6.82 × 22
|
Ava-Real 3
|6.83 × 12
|
Exness-Real
|7.19 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|7.63 × 598
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|8.13 × 23
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|9.17 × 6
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|10.71 × 21
|
Hankotrade-Live
|12.75 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|14.36 × 111
|
Alpari-Nano
|14.79 × 643
Estrategia diseñada y optimizada para operar con el ORO (XAUUSD). 100% automatizada.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
323%
0
0
USD
USD
846
USD
USD
68
100%
249
85%
25%
1.52
2.59
USD
USD
81%
1:500