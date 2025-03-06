The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

SuperForex-ECN 0.00 × 24 ICMarkets-Live15 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live04 0.18 × 17 ICMarkets-Live02 0.25 × 4 Tickmill02-Live 0.44 × 18 NeptuneSecurities-Live 0.68 × 22 FBS-Real-7 0.81 × 26 ICMarkets-Live22 0.91 × 1395 Exness-Real17 0.93 × 41 ICMarketsSC-Live22 0.93 × 330 Exness-Real9 0.93 × 61 ICMarketsSC-Live18 0.99 × 278 ICMarkets-Live16 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live08 1.00 × 633 ICMarketsEU-Live17 1.02 × 43 ICMarkets-Live05 1.03 × 36 FusionMarkets-Live 1.03 × 630 Tickmill-Live09 1.03 × 627 ACYCapital-Live02 1.06 × 86 Exness-Real18 1.07 × 1763 ICMarketsSC-Live09 1.10 × 2813 TMGM.TradeMax-Live8 1.13 × 135 ICMarketsSC-Live16 1.15 × 369 ICMarketsSC-Live02 1.19 × 452 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server 1.19 × 463 347 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor