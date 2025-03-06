- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 407
Profit Trades:
1 102 (78.32%)
Loss Trades:
305 (21.68%)
Best trade:
587.41 USD
Worst trade:
-1 439.43 USD
Gross Profit:
14 448.12 USD (226 146 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 792.29 USD (170 138 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (481.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 001.70 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
8.32%
Max deposit load:
6.28%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
720 (51.17%)
Short Trades:
687 (48.83%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
13.11 USD
Average Loss:
-48.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 360.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 252.34 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.94%
Annual Forecast:
23.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
822.78 USD
Maximal:
4 718.54 USD (33.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.96% (4 718.54 USD)
By Equity:
12.63% (1 331.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|537
|NZDCAD
|293
|AUDCAD
|273
|XAUUSD
|130
|GBPUSD
|93
|NZDCHF
|50
|EURUSD
|5
|USDCHF
|4
|EURNZD
|4
|AUDJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|AUDCHF
|1
|USDHKD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|-1.4K
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|AUDCAD
|2K
|XAUUSD
|-1.7K
|GBPUSD
|49
|NZDCHF
|-375
|EURUSD
|68
|USDCHF
|35
|EURNZD
|14
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURCAD
|69
|USDCAD
|27
|AUDUSD
|0
|EURAUD
|-285
|EURCHF
|38
|AUDCHF
|1
|USDHKD
|1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-15K
|NZDCAD
|21K
|AUDCAD
|53K
|XAUUSD
|-6.6K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|NZDCHF
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|350
|EURNZD
|468
|AUDJPY
|-17
|NZDUSD
|98
|EURCAD
|1.6K
|USDCAD
|108
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURAUD
|-1.1K
|EURCHF
|86
|AUDCHF
|17
|USDHKD
|161
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +587.41 USD
Worst trade: -1 439 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +481.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 360.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
SuperForex-ECN
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.18 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.25 × 4
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.68 × 22
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.81 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.91 × 1395
|
Exness-Real17
|0.93 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.93 × 330
|
Exness-Real9
|0.93 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.99 × 278
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.00 × 633
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.02 × 43
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.03 × 36
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 630
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.03 × 627
|
ACYCapital-Live02
|1.06 × 86
|
Exness-Real18
|1.07 × 1763
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.10 × 2813
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.13 × 135
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 369
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.19 × 452
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|1.19 × 463
LuckyStar03
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
9.7K
USD
USD
164
100%
1 407
78%
8%
0.97
-0.24
USD
USD
34%
1:500