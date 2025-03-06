SignalsSections
Ming Kin Ip

LuckyStar03

Ming Kin Ip
0 reviews
164 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2022 -3%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 407
Profit Trades:
1 102 (78.32%)
Loss Trades:
305 (21.68%)
Best trade:
587.41 USD
Worst trade:
-1 439.43 USD
Gross Profit:
14 448.12 USD (226 146 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 792.29 USD (170 138 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (481.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 001.70 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
8.32%
Max deposit load:
6.28%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
720 (51.17%)
Short Trades:
687 (48.83%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
13.11 USD
Average Loss:
-48.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 360.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 252.34 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.94%
Annual Forecast:
23.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
822.78 USD
Maximal:
4 718.54 USD (33.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.96% (4 718.54 USD)
By Equity:
12.63% (1 331.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 537
NZDCAD 293
AUDCAD 273
XAUUSD 130
GBPUSD 93
NZDCHF 50
EURUSD 5
USDCHF 4
EURNZD 4
AUDJPY 3
NZDUSD 3
EURCAD 2
USDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
EURAUD 2
EURCHF 2
AUDCHF 1
USDHKD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD -1.4K
NZDCAD 1.1K
AUDCAD 2K
XAUUSD -1.7K
GBPUSD 49
NZDCHF -375
EURUSD 68
USDCHF 35
EURNZD 14
AUDJPY 1
NZDUSD 5
EURCAD 69
USDCAD 27
AUDUSD 0
EURAUD -285
EURCHF 38
AUDCHF 1
USDHKD 1
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -15K
NZDCAD 21K
AUDCAD 53K
XAUUSD -6.6K
GBPUSD 1.9K
NZDCHF 1.3K
EURUSD 1.2K
USDCHF 350
EURNZD 468
AUDJPY -17
NZDUSD 98
EURCAD 1.6K
USDCAD 108
AUDUSD 4
EURAUD -1.1K
EURCHF 86
AUDCHF 17
USDHKD 161
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +587.41 USD
Worst trade: -1 439 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +481.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 360.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

SuperForex-ECN
0.00 × 24
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.18 × 17
ICMarkets-Live02
0.25 × 4
Tickmill02-Live
0.44 × 18
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.68 × 22
FBS-Real-7
0.81 × 26
ICMarkets-Live22
0.91 × 1395
Exness-Real17
0.93 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.93 × 330
Exness-Real9
0.93 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.99 × 278
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 633
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.02 × 43
ICMarkets-Live05
1.03 × 36
FusionMarkets-Live
1.03 × 630
Tickmill-Live09
1.03 × 627
ACYCapital-Live02
1.06 × 86
Exness-Real18
1.07 × 1763
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.10 × 2813
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.13 × 135
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.19 × 452
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
1.19 × 463
347 more...
LuckyStar03
No reviews
2025.11.25 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 14:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.24 08:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 22:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.30 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 09:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.22 16:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.16 14:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.16 10:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.02 01:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 19:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.18 22:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.18 10:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 23:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.15 04:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.06 01:11
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 1.86% of days out of 859 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LuckyStar03
99 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
164
100%
1 407
78%
8%
0.97
-0.24
USD
34%
1:500
