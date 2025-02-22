SignalsSections
Hassan Muhammad Hassan Al-banhawi

Signal 4K USD

Hassan Muhammad Hassan Al-banhawi
0 reviews
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 -45%
ICMCapital-LIVE3
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 473
Profit Trades:
1 287 (87.37%)
Loss Trades:
186 (12.63%)
Best trade:
669.24 USD
Worst trade:
-1 215.84 USD
Gross Profit:
5 624.18 USD (54 315 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 101.29 USD (54 861 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (70.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
669.24 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
57.47%
Max deposit load:
230.77%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.11
Long Trades:
682 (46.30%)
Short Trades:
791 (53.70%)
Profit Factor:
0.92
Expected Payoff:
-0.32 USD
Average Profit:
4.37 USD
Average Loss:
-32.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-409.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 337.26 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.36%
Annual Forecast:
28.63%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 580.77 USD
Maximal:
4 165.43 USD (90.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.02% (4 165.43 USD)
By Equity:
83.32% (3 751.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDm 1473
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm -477
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm -546
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +669.24 USD
Worst trade: -1 216 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -409.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMCapital-LIVE3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Test
No reviews
2025.12.05 11:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 01:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.06 13:37
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 13:37
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 12:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 06:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 14:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 12:27
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.25 07:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.03 12:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.22 15:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
