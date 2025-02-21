SignalsSections
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT4

Sokha Sung
0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2024 76%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
782
Profit Trades:
530 (67.77%)
Loss Trades:
252 (32.23%)
Best trade:
13.40 USD
Worst trade:
-14.69 USD
Gross Profit:
651.40 USD (77 021 pips)
Gross Loss:
-390.84 USD (41 348 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (25.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.36 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
49.84%
Max deposit load:
5.93%
Latest trade:
13 minutes ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.82
Long Trades:
399 (51.02%)
Short Trades:
383 (48.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
0.33 USD
Average Profit:
1.23 USD
Average Loss:
-1.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.03 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.08%
Annual Forecast:
1.37%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.54 USD
Maximal:
38.21 USD (6.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.37% (38.21 USD)
By Equity:
12.74% (69.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 214
NZDCAD 113
AUDNZD 83
AUDUSD 67
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 62
USDCAD 43
USDJPY 32
EURJPY 28
NZDUSD 28
USDCHF 12
EURCAD 11
XAUUSD 8
NZDSGD 6
CADJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
XAUEUR 2
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
GBPSGD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 105
NZDCAD 49
AUDNZD 21
AUDUSD 28
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 20
USDCAD 22
USDJPY -15
EURJPY 3
NZDUSD 9
USDCHF 7
EURCAD 7
XAUUSD 2
NZDSGD 2
CADJPY 4
GBPJPY 1
XAUEUR -18
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
GBPSGD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 15K
NZDCAD 6.9K
AUDNZD 3.4K
AUDUSD 3K
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 1K
USDCAD 4.3K
USDJPY -2.3K
EURJPY 1.3K
NZDUSD 473
USDCHF 402
EURCAD 842
XAUUSD 224
NZDSGD 157
CADJPY 630
GBPJPY 155
XAUEUR -1.6K
AUDJPY 359
EURGBP 127
GBPSGD 28
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.40 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.44 × 236
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.44 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 22
1.42 × 150
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.45 × 78
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1.50 × 76
Axi-US12-Live
1.73 × 172
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.02 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.22 × 270
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.24 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live26
3.22 × 94
RoboForex-ECN
4.58 × 71
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
4.62 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
5.24 × 144
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
7.49 × 86
OctaFX-Real3
7.94 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge11
8.00 × 1
Fyntura-Live
10.18 × 392
"Lionnaire MT4 is the version of Lionnaire MT5, the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."

Quick LOOK:

• Base Capital: USD 500 
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 15-20% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 20-30%
• Maximum DD: Around 30%+
• Current MAX DD: 12.7%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP

Note:

Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:

  • Price Action on pullbacks & reversals

  • Institutional bias & volatility filters

  • Manual supervision during major news

  • Strict exposure limits (Add max 3–5 layers only): Safe with Risk Control

  • No martingale multipliers

  • No unlimited grid expansion

This is not the dangerous martingale/grid used by many blown signals on MQL5.

The system is built for controlled drawdown and stable monthly compounding

It's designed around the principle: “Protect capital first, grow second.”

We integrate human insight and some expert tools into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
Recommended for Investors:
  • Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
  • This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
  • "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 

Thank you!! 




No reviews
2026.01.15 05:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 10:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 04:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 22:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:41  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 08:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.08 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.08 07:21 2025.04.08 07:21:52  

*No trade on Trump's Liberation Day and will resume after 9th-Apr effect deadline (probably next week for market stability)!

