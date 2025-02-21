시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Lionnaire MT4
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT4

Sokha Sung
0 리뷰
안정성
64
0 / 0 USD
월별 35 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 76%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
783
이익 거래:
531 (67.81%)
손실 거래:
252 (32.18%)
최고의 거래:
13.40 USD
최악의 거래:
-14.69 USD
총 수익:
651.94 USD (77 103 pips)
총 손실:
-390.84 USD (41 348 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (25.36 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
25.36 USD (14)
샤프 비율:
0.17
거래 활동:
49.84%
최대 입금량:
5.93%
최근 거래:
1 분 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
17 시간
회복 요인:
6.83
롱(주식매수):
399 (50.96%)
숏(주식차입매도):
384 (49.04%)
수익 요인:
1.67
기대수익:
0.33 USD
평균 이익:
1.23 USD
평균 손실:
-1.55 USD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-1.10 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-30.03 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
0.02%
연간 예측:
0.25%
Algo 트레이딩:
77%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3.54 USD
최대한의:
38.21 USD (6.04%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
7.37% (38.21 USD)
자본금별:
12.74% (69.06 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 215
NZDCAD 113
AUDNZD 83
AUDUSD 67
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 62
USDCAD 43
USDJPY 32
EURJPY 28
NZDUSD 28
USDCHF 12
EURCAD 11
XAUUSD 8
NZDSGD 6
CADJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
XAUEUR 2
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
GBPSGD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 106
NZDCAD 49
AUDNZD 21
AUDUSD 28
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 20
USDCAD 22
USDJPY -15
EURJPY 3
NZDUSD 9
USDCHF 7
EURCAD 7
XAUUSD 2
NZDSGD 2
CADJPY 4
GBPJPY 1
XAUEUR -18
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
GBPSGD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 15K
NZDCAD 6.9K
AUDNZD 3.4K
AUDUSD 3K
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 1K
USDCAD 4.3K
USDJPY -2.3K
EURJPY 1.3K
NZDUSD 473
USDCHF 402
EURCAD 842
XAUUSD 224
NZDSGD 157
CADJPY 630
GBPJPY 155
XAUEUR -1.6K
AUDJPY 359
EURGBP 127
GBPSGD 28
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +13.40 USD
최악의 거래: -15 USD
연속 최대 이익: 14
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +25.36 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1.10 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FPMarketsLLC-Live4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.44 × 236
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.44 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 22
1.42 × 150
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.45 × 78
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1.50 × 76
Axi-US12-Live
1.73 × 172
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.02 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.22 × 270
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.24 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live26
3.22 × 94
RoboForex-ECN
4.58 × 71
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
4.62 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
5.24 × 144
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
7.49 × 86
OctaFX-Real3
7.94 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge11
8.00 × 1
Fyntura-Live
10.18 × 392
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

"Lionnaire MT4 is the version of Lionnaire MT5, the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."

Quick LOOK:

• Base Capital: USD 500 
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 15-20% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 20-30%
• Maximum DD: Around 30%+
• Current MAX DD: 12.7%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP

Note:

Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:

  • Price Action on pullbacks & reversals

  • Institutional bias & volatility filters

  • Manual supervision during major news

  • Strict exposure limits (Add max 3–5 layers only): Safe with Risk Control

  • No martingale multipliers

  • No unlimited grid expansion

This is not the dangerous martingale/grid used by many blown signals on MQL5.

The system is built for controlled drawdown and stable monthly compounding

It's designed around the principle: “Protect capital first, grow second.”

We integrate human insight and some expert tools into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
Recommended for Investors:
  • Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
  • This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
  • "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 

Thank you!! 




리뷰 없음
2026.01.15 05:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 10:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 04:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 22:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:41  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 08:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.08 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.08 07:21 2025.04.08 07:21:52  

*No trade on Trump's Liberation Day and will resume after 9th-Apr effect deadline (probably next week for market stability)!

실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Lionnaire MT4
월별 35 USD
76%
0
0
USD
515
USD
64
77%
783
67%
50%
1.66
0.33
USD
13%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.