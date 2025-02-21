SegnaliSezioni
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT4

Sokha Sung
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
48 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 64%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
637
Profit Trade:
428 (67.18%)
Loss Trade:
209 (32.81%)
Best Trade:
13.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.43 USD
Profitto lordo:
500.59 USD (58 847 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-281.70 USD (29 027 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (25.36 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
25.36 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
45.48%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.62%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.73
Long Trade:
356 (55.89%)
Short Trade:
281 (44.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.78
Profitto previsto:
0.34 USD
Profitto medio:
1.17 USD
Perdita media:
-1.35 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-1.10 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-16.22 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.50%
Previsione annuale:
31.73%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.54 USD
Massimale:
38.21 USD (6.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.37% (38.21 USD)
Per equità:
7.28% (54.88 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 189
NZDCAD 102
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 62
AUDNZD 58
AUDUSD 42
NZDUSD 28
EURJPY 21
USDJPY 20
USDCAD 15
USDCHF 12
XAUUSD 8
NZDSGD 6
EURCAD 3
CADJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
XAUEUR 2
GBPSGD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 87
NZDCAD 44
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 20
AUDNZD 28
AUDUSD 9
NZDUSD 9
EURJPY -7
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 7
XAUUSD 2
NZDSGD 2
EURCAD 4
CADJPY 4
GBPJPY 1
XAUEUR -18
GBPSGD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 13K
NZDCAD 6.1K
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 1K
AUDNZD 4.2K
AUDUSD 1.1K
NZDUSD 473
EURJPY -198
USDJPY 897
USDCAD 1.5K
USDCHF 402
XAUUSD 224
NZDSGD 157
EURCAD 297
CADJPY 630
GBPJPY 155
XAUEUR -1.6K
GBPSGD 28
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.40 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +25.36 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.10 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1.50 × 76
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
4.62 × 26
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
7.49 × 86
Quick View of Our Approach:

• Profit Target: 5-7% per month

• Hard Stop Loss: 8-10%

• Maximum Drawdown: Around 10%+

• Current MAX DD: 7.4%

• Base Capital: $500

• Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD

Note: Lionnaire MT4 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ See more on Myfxbook!

=============

"IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR RELIABLE, LONG-TERMS AND STRESS FREE SIGNAL, LIONNAIRE IS YOUR CHOICE.

Trading Strategy: 
- Based on a carefully designed Averaging system, applying price action on pullback and reversal with strict risk management.
----
We integrate human insight and expert advisors (EAs) into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.

==========

Risk Alert!!

- Based on Capital 500 USD

- Hardcore Stoploss from @8% to @10%

* No worry for the account wipeout, but please expect the max floating could reach around 10%+ 

       "Prioritizing the health of my account over profit-seeking is the key to long-term trading success." 

==========

Signal Details:

- Main Symbols: AUDUSD, NZDCAD, EURGBP; Others:  AUDCAD AUDNZD, NZDUSD and USDCAD

==========

Profit Target:

- 5% to 7% per month

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards"

=======

Recommended for Investors:
- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

=======

Thank you!! 

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 





Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:41  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 08:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.08 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.08 07:21 2025.04.08 07:21:52  

*No trade on Trump's Liberation Day and will resume after 9th-Apr effect deadline (probably next week for market stability)!

