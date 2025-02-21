- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|189
|NZDCAD
|102
|EURUSD
|63
|GBPUSD
|62
|AUDNZD
|58
|AUDUSD
|42
|NZDUSD
|28
|EURJPY
|21
|USDJPY
|20
|USDCAD
|15
|USDCHF
|12
|XAUUSD
|8
|NZDSGD
|6
|EURCAD
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|XAUEUR
|2
|GBPSGD
|1
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|87
|NZDCAD
|44
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|20
|AUDNZD
|28
|AUDUSD
|9
|NZDUSD
|9
|EURJPY
|-7
|USDJPY
|8
|USDCAD
|10
|USDCHF
|7
|XAUUSD
|2
|NZDSGD
|2
|EURCAD
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|1
|XAUEUR
|-18
|GBPSGD
|0
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|13K
|NZDCAD
|6.1K
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|AUDNZD
|4.2K
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|473
|EURJPY
|-198
|USDJPY
|897
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|402
|XAUUSD
|224
|NZDSGD
|157
|EURCAD
|297
|CADJPY
|630
|GBPJPY
|155
|XAUEUR
|-1.6K
|GBPSGD
|28
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Quick View of Our Approach:
• Profit Target: 5-7% per month
• Hard Stop Loss: 8-10%
• Maximum Drawdown: Around 10%+
• Current MAX DD: 7.4%
• Base Capital: $500
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD
Note: Lionnaire MT4 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ See more on Myfxbook!
=============
"IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR RELIABLE, LONG-TERMS AND STRESS FREE SIGNAL, LIONNAIRE IS YOUR CHOICE.
|Trading Strategy:
- Based on a carefully designed Averaging system, applying price action on pullback and reversal with strict risk management.
----
We integrate human insight and expert advisors (EAs) into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
==========
Risk Alert!!
- Based on Capital 500 USD
- Hardcore Stoploss from @8% to @10%
* No worry for the account wipeout, but please expect the max floating could reach around 10%+
"Prioritizing the health of my account over profit-seeking is the key to long-term trading success."
==========
Signal Details:
- Main Symbols: AUDUSD, NZDCAD, EURGBP; Others: AUDCAD AUDNZD, NZDUSD and USDCAD
==========
Profit Target:
- 5% to 7% per month
"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards"
=======
|Recommended for Investors:
- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose."
=======
Thank you!!
By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!"
!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!
*No trade on Trump's Liberation Day and will resume after 9th-Apr effect deadline (probably next week for market stability)!
