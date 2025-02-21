SinyallerBölümler
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT4

Sokha Sung
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
48 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 64%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
637
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
428 (67.18%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
209 (32.81%)
En iyi işlem:
13.40 USD
En kötü işlem:
-10.43 USD
Brüt kâr:
500.59 USD (58 847 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-281.70 USD (29 027 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (25.36 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
25.36 USD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
45.48%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.62%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.73
Alış işlemleri:
356 (55.89%)
Satış işlemleri:
281 (44.11%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.78
Beklenen getiri:
0.34 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.17 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-1.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-16.22 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
2.58%
Yıllık tahmin:
31.73%
Algo alım-satım:
74%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.54 USD
Maksimum:
38.21 USD (6.04%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.37% (38.21 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.28% (54.88 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 189
NZDCAD 102
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 62
AUDNZD 58
AUDUSD 42
NZDUSD 28
EURJPY 21
USDJPY 20
USDCAD 15
USDCHF 12
XAUUSD 8
NZDSGD 6
EURCAD 3
CADJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
XAUEUR 2
GBPSGD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 87
NZDCAD 44
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 20
AUDNZD 28
AUDUSD 9
NZDUSD 9
EURJPY -7
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 7
XAUUSD 2
NZDSGD 2
EURCAD 4
CADJPY 4
GBPJPY 1
XAUEUR -18
GBPSGD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 13K
NZDCAD 6.1K
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 1K
AUDNZD 4.2K
AUDUSD 1.1K
NZDUSD 473
EURJPY -198
USDJPY 897
USDCAD 1.5K
USDCHF 402
XAUUSD 224
NZDSGD 157
EURCAD 297
CADJPY 630
GBPJPY 155
XAUEUR -1.6K
GBPSGD 28
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.40 USD
En kötü işlem: -10 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +25.36 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.10 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1.50 × 76
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
4.62 × 26
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
7.49 × 86
Quick View of Our Approach:

• Profit Target: 5-7% per month

• Hard Stop Loss: 8-10%

• Maximum Drawdown: Around 10%+

• Current MAX DD: 7.4%

• Base Capital: $500

• Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD

Note: Lionnaire MT4 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ See more on Myfxbook!

=============

"IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR RELIABLE, LONG-TERMS AND STRESS FREE SIGNAL, LIONNAIRE IS YOUR CHOICE.

Trading Strategy: 
- Based on a carefully designed Averaging system, applying price action on pullback and reversal with strict risk management.
----
We integrate human insight and expert advisors (EAs) into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.

==========

Risk Alert!!

- Based on Capital 500 USD

- Hardcore Stoploss from @8% to @10%

* No worry for the account wipeout, but please expect the max floating could reach around 10%+ 

       "Prioritizing the health of my account over profit-seeking is the key to long-term trading success." 

==========

Signal Details:

- Main Symbols: AUDUSD, NZDCAD, EURGBP; Others:  AUDCAD AUDNZD, NZDUSD and USDCAD

==========

Profit Target:

- 5% to 7% per month

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards"

=======

Recommended for Investors:
- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

=======

Thank you!! 

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 





İnceleme yok
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:41  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 08:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.08 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.08 07:21 2025.04.08 07:21:52  

*No trade on Trump's Liberation Day and will resume after 9th-Apr effect deadline (probably next week for market stability)!

Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Lionnaire MT4
Ayda 35 USD
64%
0
0
USD
605
USD
48
74%
637
67%
45%
1.77
0.34
USD
7%
1:500
Kopyala

