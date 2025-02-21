SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Lionnaire MT4
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT4

Sokha Sung
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
64 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 35 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 76%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
782
Negociações com lucro:
530 (67.77%)
Negociações com perda:
252 (32.23%)
Melhor negociação:
13.40 USD
Pior negociação:
-14.69 USD
Lucro bruto:
651.40 USD (77 021 pips)
Perda bruta:
-390.84 USD (41 348 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (25.36 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
25.36 USD (14)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.17
Atividade de negociação:
49.84%
Depósito máximo carregado:
5.93%
Último negócio:
22 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
17 horas
Fator de recuperação:
6.82
Negociações longas:
399 (51.02%)
Negociações curtas:
383 (48.98%)
Fator de lucro:
1.67
Valor esperado:
0.33 USD
Lucro médio:
1.23 USD
Perda média:
-1.55 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
10 (-1.10 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-30.03 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
-0.08%
Previsão anual:
1.37%
Algotrading:
77%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
3.54 USD
Máximo:
38.21 USD (6.04%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.37% (38.21 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
12.74% (69.06 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 214
NZDCAD 113
AUDNZD 83
AUDUSD 67
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 62
USDCAD 43
USDJPY 32
EURJPY 28
NZDUSD 28
USDCHF 12
EURCAD 11
XAUUSD 8
NZDSGD 6
CADJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
XAUEUR 2
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
GBPSGD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 105
NZDCAD 49
AUDNZD 21
AUDUSD 28
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 20
USDCAD 22
USDJPY -15
EURJPY 3
NZDUSD 9
USDCHF 7
EURCAD 7
XAUUSD 2
NZDSGD 2
CADJPY 4
GBPJPY 1
XAUEUR -18
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
GBPSGD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 15K
NZDCAD 6.9K
AUDNZD 3.4K
AUDUSD 3K
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 1K
USDCAD 4.3K
USDJPY -2.3K
EURJPY 1.3K
NZDUSD 473
USDCHF 402
EURCAD 842
XAUUSD 224
NZDSGD 157
CADJPY 630
GBPJPY 155
XAUEUR -1.6K
AUDJPY 359
EURGBP 127
GBPSGD 28
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +13.40 USD
Pior negociação: -15 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +25.36 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1.10 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.44 × 236
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.44 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 22
1.42 × 150
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.45 × 78
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1.50 × 76
Axi-US12-Live
1.73 × 172
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.02 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.22 × 270
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.24 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live26
3.22 × 94
RoboForex-ECN
4.58 × 71
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
4.62 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
5.24 × 144
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
7.49 × 86
OctaFX-Real3
7.94 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge11
8.00 × 1
Fyntura-Live
10.18 × 392
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

"Lionnaire MT4 is the version of Lionnaire MT5, the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."

Quick LOOK:

• Base Capital: USD 500 
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 15-20% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 20-30%
• Maximum DD: Around 30%+
• Current MAX DD: 12.7%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP

Note:

Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:

  • Price Action on pullbacks & reversals

  • Institutional bias & volatility filters

  • Manual supervision during major news

  • Strict exposure limits (Add max 3–5 layers only): Safe with Risk Control

  • No martingale multipliers

  • No unlimited grid expansion

This is not the dangerous martingale/grid used by many blown signals on MQL5.

The system is built for controlled drawdown and stable monthly compounding

It's designed around the principle: “Protect capital first, grow second.”

We integrate human insight and some expert tools into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
Recommended for Investors:
  • Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
  • This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
  • "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 

Thank you!! 




Sem comentários
2026.01.15 05:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 10:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 04:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 22:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:41  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 08:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.08 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.08 07:21 2025.04.08 07:21:52  

*No trade on Trump's Liberation Day and will resume after 9th-Apr effect deadline (probably next week for market stability)!

Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Lionnaire MT4
35 USD por mês
76%
0
0
USD
515
USD
64
77%
782
67%
50%
1.66
0.33
USD
13%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.