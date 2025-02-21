SignauxSections
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT4

Sokha Sung
0 avis
Fiabilité
48 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 64%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
637
Bénéfice trades:
428 (67.18%)
Perte trades:
209 (32.81%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.43 USD
Bénéfice brut:
500.59 USD (58 847 pips)
Perte brute:
-281.70 USD (29 027 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (25.36 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
25.36 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
45.48%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.62%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
5.73
Longs trades:
356 (55.89%)
Courts trades:
281 (44.11%)
Facteur de profit:
1.78
Rendement attendu:
0.34 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.17 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.35 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-1.10 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-16.22 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.62%
Prévision annuelle:
31.73%
Algo trading:
74%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.54 USD
Maximal:
38.21 USD (6.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.37% (38.21 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.28% (54.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 189
NZDCAD 102
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 62
AUDNZD 58
AUDUSD 42
NZDUSD 28
EURJPY 21
USDJPY 20
USDCAD 15
USDCHF 12
XAUUSD 8
NZDSGD 6
EURCAD 3
CADJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
XAUEUR 2
GBPSGD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 87
NZDCAD 44
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 20
AUDNZD 28
AUDUSD 9
NZDUSD 9
EURJPY -7
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 10
USDCHF 7
XAUUSD 2
NZDSGD 2
EURCAD 4
CADJPY 4
GBPJPY 1
XAUEUR -18
GBPSGD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 13K
NZDCAD 6.1K
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 1K
AUDNZD 4.2K
AUDUSD 1.1K
NZDUSD 473
EURJPY -198
USDJPY 897
USDCAD 1.5K
USDCHF 402
XAUUSD 224
NZDSGD 157
EURCAD 297
CADJPY 630
GBPJPY 155
XAUEUR -1.6K
GBPSGD 28
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +13.40 USD
Pire transaction: -10 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +25.36 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1.10 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1.50 × 76
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
4.62 × 26
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
7.49 × 86
Quick View of Our Approach:

• Profit Target: 5-7% per month

• Hard Stop Loss: 8-10%

• Maximum Drawdown: Around 10%+

• Current MAX DD: 7.4%

• Base Capital: $500

• Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD

Note: Lionnaire MT4 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ See more on Myfxbook!

=============

"IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR RELIABLE, LONG-TERMS AND STRESS FREE SIGNAL, LIONNAIRE IS YOUR CHOICE.

Trading Strategy: 
- Based on a carefully designed Averaging system, applying price action on pullback and reversal with strict risk management.
----
We integrate human insight and expert advisors (EAs) into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.

==========

Risk Alert!!

- Based on Capital 500 USD

- Hardcore Stoploss from @8% to @10%

* No worry for the account wipeout, but please expect the max floating could reach around 10%+ 

       "Prioritizing the health of my account over profit-seeking is the key to long-term trading success." 

==========

Signal Details:

- Main Symbols: AUDUSD, NZDCAD, EURGBP; Others:  AUDCAD AUDNZD, NZDUSD and USDCAD

==========

Profit Target:

- 5% to 7% per month

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards"

=======

Recommended for Investors:
- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

=======

Thank you!! 

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 





Aucun avis
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:41  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 08:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.08 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.08 07:21 2025.04.08 07:21:52  

*No trade on Trump's Liberation Day and will resume after 9th-Apr effect deadline (probably next week for market stability)!

Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Lionnaire MT4
35 USD par mois
64%
0
0
USD
605
USD
48
74%
637
67%
45%
1.77
0.34
USD
7%
1:500
