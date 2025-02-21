- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|189
|NZDCAD
|102
|EURUSD
|63
|GBPUSD
|62
|AUDNZD
|58
|AUDUSD
|42
|NZDUSD
|28
|EURJPY
|21
|USDJPY
|20
|USDCAD
|15
|USDCHF
|12
|XAUUSD
|8
|NZDSGD
|6
|EURCAD
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|XAUEUR
|2
|GBPSGD
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|87
|NZDCAD
|44
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|20
|AUDNZD
|28
|AUDUSD
|9
|NZDUSD
|9
|EURJPY
|-7
|USDJPY
|8
|USDCAD
|10
|USDCHF
|7
|XAUUSD
|2
|NZDSGD
|2
|EURCAD
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|1
|XAUEUR
|-18
|GBPSGD
|0
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|13K
|NZDCAD
|6.1K
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|AUDNZD
|4.2K
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|473
|EURJPY
|-198
|USDJPY
|897
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|402
|XAUUSD
|224
|NZDSGD
|157
|EURCAD
|297
|CADJPY
|630
|GBPJPY
|155
|XAUEUR
|-1.6K
|GBPSGD
|28
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|1.50 × 76
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|4.62 × 26
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|7.49 × 86
Quick View of Our Approach:
• Profit Target: 5-7% per month
• Hard Stop Loss: 8-10%
• Maximum Drawdown: Around 10%+
• Current MAX DD: 7.4%
• Base Capital: $500
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD AUDNZD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD and USDCAD
Note: Lionnaire MT4 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ See more on Myfxbook!
"IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR RELIABLE, LONG-TERMS AND STRESS FREE SIGNAL, LIONNAIRE IS YOUR CHOICE.
|Trading Strategy:
- Based on a carefully designed Averaging system, applying price action on pullback and reversal with strict risk management.
We integrate human insight and expert advisors (EAs) into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
Risk Alert!!
- Based on Capital 500 USD
- Hardcore Stoploss from @8% to @10%
* No worry for the account wipeout, but please expect the max floating could reach around 10%+
"Prioritizing the health of my account over profit-seeking is the key to long-term trading success."
Signal Details:
- Main Symbols: AUDUSD, NZDCAD, EURGBP; Others: AUDCAD AUDNZD, NZDUSD and USDCAD
Profit Target:
- 5% to 7% per month
"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards"
|Recommended for Investors:
- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose."
Thank you!!
By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!"
!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!
*No trade on Trump's Liberation Day and will resume after 9th-Apr effect deadline (probably next week for market stability)!
