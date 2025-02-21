SeñalesSecciones
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT4

Sokha Sung
Fiabilidad
64 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 35 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 76%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
782
Transacciones Rentables:
530 (67.77%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
252 (32.23%)
Mejor transacción:
13.40 USD
Peor transacción:
-14.69 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
651.40 USD (77 021 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-390.84 USD (41 348 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (25.36 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
25.36 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Actividad comercial:
49.84%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.93%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
17 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
6.82
Transacciones Largas:
399 (51.02%)
Transacciones Cortas:
383 (48.98%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.67
Beneficio Esperado:
0.33 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.23 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.55 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
10 (-1.10 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-30.03 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
-0.08%
Pronóstico anual:
1.37%
Trading algorítmico:
77%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.54 USD
Máxima:
38.21 USD (6.04%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.37% (38.21 USD)
De fondos:
12.74% (69.06 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 214
NZDCAD 113
AUDNZD 83
AUDUSD 67
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 62
USDCAD 43
USDJPY 32
EURJPY 28
NZDUSD 28
USDCHF 12
EURCAD 11
XAUUSD 8
NZDSGD 6
CADJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
XAUEUR 2
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
GBPSGD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 105
NZDCAD 49
AUDNZD 21
AUDUSD 28
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 20
USDCAD 22
USDJPY -15
EURJPY 3
NZDUSD 9
USDCHF 7
EURCAD 7
XAUUSD 2
NZDSGD 2
CADJPY 4
GBPJPY 1
XAUEUR -18
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
GBPSGD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 15K
NZDCAD 6.9K
AUDNZD 3.4K
AUDUSD 3K
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 1K
USDCAD 4.3K
USDJPY -2.3K
EURJPY 1.3K
NZDUSD 473
USDCHF 402
EURCAD 842
XAUUSD 224
NZDSGD 157
CADJPY 630
GBPJPY 155
XAUEUR -1.6K
AUDJPY 359
EURGBP 127
GBPSGD 28
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +13.40 USD
Peor transacción: -15 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +25.36 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1.10 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.44 × 236
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.44 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 22
1.42 × 150
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.45 × 78
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1.50 × 76
Axi-US12-Live
1.73 × 172
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.02 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.22 × 270
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.24 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live26
3.22 × 94
RoboForex-ECN
4.58 × 71
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
4.62 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
5.24 × 144
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
7.49 × 86
OctaFX-Real3
7.94 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge11
8.00 × 1
Fyntura-Live
10.18 × 392
"Lionnaire MT4 is the version of Lionnaire MT5, the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."

Quick LOOK:

• Base Capital: USD 500 
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 15-20% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 20-30%
• Maximum DD: Around 30%+
• Current MAX DD: 12.7%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP

Note:

Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:

  • Price Action on pullbacks & reversals

  • Institutional bias & volatility filters

  • Manual supervision during major news

  • Strict exposure limits (Add max 3–5 layers only): Safe with Risk Control

  • No martingale multipliers

  • No unlimited grid expansion

This is not the dangerous martingale/grid used by many blown signals on MQL5.

The system is built for controlled drawdown and stable monthly compounding

It's designed around the principle: “Protect capital first, grow second.”

We integrate human insight and some expert tools into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
Recommended for Investors:
  • Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
  • This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
  • "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 

Thank you!! 




2026.01.15 05:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 10:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 04:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 22:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:41  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 08:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.08 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.08 07:21 2025.04.08 07:21:52  

*No trade on Trump's Liberation Day and will resume after 9th-Apr effect deadline (probably next week for market stability)!

Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Lionnaire MT4
35 USD al mes
76%
0
0
USD
515
USD
64
77%
782
67%
50%
1.66
0.33
USD
13%
1:500
