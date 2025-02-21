- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|214
|NZDCAD
|113
|AUDNZD
|83
|AUDUSD
|67
|EURUSD
|63
|GBPUSD
|62
|USDCAD
|43
|USDJPY
|32
|EURJPY
|28
|NZDUSD
|28
|USDCHF
|12
|EURCAD
|11
|XAUUSD
|8
|NZDSGD
|6
|CADJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|XAUEUR
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|GBPSGD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDCAD
|105
|NZDCAD
|49
|AUDNZD
|21
|AUDUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|20
|USDCAD
|22
|USDJPY
|-15
|EURJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|9
|USDCHF
|7
|EURCAD
|7
|XAUUSD
|2
|NZDSGD
|2
|CADJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|1
|XAUEUR
|-18
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|GBPSGD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDCAD
|15K
|NZDCAD
|6.9K
|AUDNZD
|3.4K
|AUDUSD
|3K
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|USDCAD
|4.3K
|USDJPY
|-2.3K
|EURJPY
|1.3K
|NZDUSD
|473
|USDCHF
|402
|EURCAD
|842
|XAUUSD
|224
|NZDSGD
|157
|CADJPY
|630
|GBPJPY
|155
|XAUEUR
|-1.6K
|AUDJPY
|359
|EURGBP
|127
|GBPSGD
|28
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.44 × 236
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.44 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|1.42 × 150
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.45 × 78
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|1.50 × 76
|
Axi-US12-Live
|1.73 × 172
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.02 × 60
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.22 × 270
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|2.24 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|3.22 × 94
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.58 × 71
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|4.62 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|5.24 × 144
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|7.49 × 86
|
OctaFX-Real3
|7.94 × 17
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|8.00 × 1
|
Fyntura-Live
|10.18 × 392
"Lionnaire MT4 is the version of Lionnaire MT5, the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."
Quick LOOK:
• Base Capital: USD 500
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 15-20% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 20-30%
• Maximum DD: Around 30%+
• Current MAX DD: 12.7%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP
Note:
- Lionnaire MT5 is one of my model accounts, copied to my PAMM ‘One General Fund.’ Search and See more on MyFxBook: (Lionnaire or One General Fund)
- For MT4 Version please check Lionnaire MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311510?source=Site
|
Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:
- Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
- "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose."
"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards
By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!"
Thank you!!
!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!
*No trade on Trump's Liberation Day and will resume after 9th-Apr effect deadline (probably next week for market stability)!
