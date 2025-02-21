SignaleKategorien
Sokha Sung

Lionnaire MT4

Sokha Sung
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
64 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 35 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 76%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
782
Gewinntrades:
530 (67.77%)
Verlusttrades:
252 (32.23%)
Bester Trade:
13.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-14.69 USD
Bruttoprofit:
651.40 USD (77 021 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-390.84 USD (41 348 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (25.36 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
25.36 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading-Aktivität:
49.84%
Max deposit load:
5.93%
Letzter Trade:
48 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
17 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
6.82
Long-Positionen:
399 (51.02%)
Short-Positionen:
383 (48.98%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.67
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.23 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.55 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-1.10 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-30.03 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.08%
Jahresprognose:
1.37%
Algo-Trading:
77%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.54 USD
Maximaler:
38.21 USD (6.04%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.37% (38.21 USD)
Kapital:
12.74% (69.06 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 214
NZDCAD 113
AUDNZD 83
AUDUSD 67
EURUSD 63
GBPUSD 62
USDCAD 43
USDJPY 32
EURJPY 28
NZDUSD 28
USDCHF 12
EURCAD 11
XAUUSD 8
NZDSGD 6
CADJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
XAUEUR 2
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
GBPSGD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 105
NZDCAD 49
AUDNZD 21
AUDUSD 28
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 20
USDCAD 22
USDJPY -15
EURJPY 3
NZDUSD 9
USDCHF 7
EURCAD 7
XAUUSD 2
NZDSGD 2
CADJPY 4
GBPJPY 1
XAUEUR -18
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
GBPSGD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 15K
NZDCAD 6.9K
AUDNZD 3.4K
AUDUSD 3K
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 1K
USDCAD 4.3K
USDJPY -2.3K
EURJPY 1.3K
NZDUSD 473
USDCHF 402
EURCAD 842
XAUUSD 224
NZDSGD 157
CADJPY 630
GBPJPY 155
XAUEUR -1.6K
AUDJPY 359
EURGBP 127
GBPSGD 28
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +13.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -15 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 14
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +25.36 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1.10 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.44 × 236
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.44 × 9
VantageInternational-Live 22
1.42 × 150
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.45 × 78
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1.50 × 76
Axi-US12-Live
1.73 × 172
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.02 × 60
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.22 × 270
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.24 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live26
3.22 × 94
RoboForex-ECN
4.58 × 71
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
4.62 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
5.24 × 144
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
7.49 × 86
OctaFX-Real3
7.94 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge11
8.00 × 1
Fyntura-Live
10.18 × 392
"Lionnaire MT4 is the version of Lionnaire MT5, the main flagship, safest model of the Lionnaire series, built for investors who prefer steady, controlled, and low-stress growth."

Quick LOOK:

• Base Capital: USD 500 
• Trading Style: Controlled Averaging System
• Profit Target: 15-20% per month (from Feb 2026 on)
• Hard Stop Loss (Equity): 20-30%
• Maximum DD: Around 30%+
• Current MAX DD: 12.7%
• Main Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP

Note:

Lionnaire uses a carefully engineered averaging model combined with:

  • Price Action on pullbacks & reversals

  • Institutional bias & volatility filters

  • Manual supervision during major news

  • Strict exposure limits (Add max 3–5 layers only): Safe with Risk Control

  • No martingale multipliers

  • No unlimited grid expansion

This is not the dangerous martingale/grid used by many blown signals on MQL5.

The system is built for controlled drawdown and stable monthly compounding

It's designed around the principle: “Protect capital first, grow second.”

We integrate human insight and some expert tools into our strategies to effectively manage fundamental and technical factors, as well as risk management.
Recommended for Investors:
  • Please check this link to understand how copy signal works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
  • This Signal is not a get-rich quick scheme, but for a long term investment. Please consider copy/invest at least one full month period or even better for 3 months.
  • "Trading offers no guarantees—risk only what you can afford to lose." 

"Join Lionnaire in the pursuit of long-term profit, where discipline, strategy, and patience turn market fluctuations into lasting rewards

By Lionnaire: "Bull and Bear Challenger!" 

Thank you!! 




Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.15 05:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 10:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.07 04:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 22:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 15:49 2025.09.02 15:49:41  

!!!Update: No trade for upcoming NFP; No trade is also a trade!

2025.08.05 03:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 05:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 08:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.08 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.08 07:21 2025.04.08 07:21:52  

*No trade on Trump's Liberation Day and will resume after 9th-Apr effect deadline (probably next week for market stability)!

Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Lionnaire MT4
35 USD pro Monat
76%
0
0
USD
515
USD
64
77%
782
67%
50%
1.66
0.33
USD
13%
1:500
