- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
771
Profit Trades:
614 (79.63%)
Loss Trades:
157 (20.36%)
Best trade:
120.97 USD
Worst trade:
-447.89 USD
Gross Profit:
4 208.13 USD (225 606 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 837.89 USD (136 425 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (123.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
852.01 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
25.99%
Max deposit load:
5.34%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.69
Long Trades:
456 (59.14%)
Short Trades:
315 (40.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
1.78 USD
Average Profit:
6.85 USD
Average Loss:
-18.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-180.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-447.89 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.54%
Annual Forecast:
115.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.32 USD
Maximal:
508.64 USD (12.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.09% (508.64 USD)
By Equity:
10.92% (422.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|341
|XAUUSD
|277
|USDJPY
|152
|EURUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|65
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|-70
|EURUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|5K
|XAUUSD
|86K
|USDJPY
|-1.1K
|EURUSD
|6
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +120.97 USD
Worst trade: -448 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -180.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.46 × 41
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.52 × 223
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.53 × 898
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
TitanFX-01
|0.72 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.81 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.94 × 50
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
|
Exness-Real28
|1.14 × 14
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.25 × 12
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
44%
0
0
USD
USD
4.4K
USD
USD
55
100%
771
79%
26%
1.48
1.78
USD
USD
13%
1:300