Dmitrii Kuropatkin

Solnce

Dmitrii Kuropatkin
0 reviews
Reliability
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 44%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
771
Profit Trades:
614 (79.63%)
Loss Trades:
157 (20.36%)
Best trade:
120.97 USD
Worst trade:
-447.89 USD
Gross Profit:
4 208.13 USD (225 606 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 837.89 USD (136 425 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (123.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
852.01 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
25.99%
Max deposit load:
5.34%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.69
Long Trades:
456 (59.14%)
Short Trades:
315 (40.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
1.78 USD
Average Profit:
6.85 USD
Average Loss:
-18.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-180.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-447.89 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.54%
Annual Forecast:
115.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.32 USD
Maximal:
508.64 USD (12.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.09% (508.64 USD)
By Equity:
10.92% (422.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 341
XAUUSD 277
USDJPY 152
EURUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 65
XAUUSD 1.4K
USDJPY -70
EURUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 5K
XAUUSD 86K
USDJPY -1.1K
EURUSD 6
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +120.97 USD
Worst trade: -448 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -180.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.46 × 41
ICMarkets-Live04
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.52 × 223
Tickmill-Live04
0.53 × 898
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.81 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
AMarkets-Real
0.94 × 50
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
Exness-Real28
1.14 × 14
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.25 × 12
45 more...
No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 20:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 08:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 01:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 10:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 19:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 14:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.13 11:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 19:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 05:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.03 14:28
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.2% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.24 18:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.17 12:40
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.03 12:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.26 13:17
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.25 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.25 13:33
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.24 01:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.