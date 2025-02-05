SignalsSections
Zuo Wei Jia

Shunshi

Zuo Wei Jia
0 reviews
Reliability
82 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 688%
XMGlobal-Real 24
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
61 (31.93%)
Loss Trades:
130 (68.06%)
Best trade:
129.98 USD
Worst trade:
-45.02 USD
Gross Profit:
2 638.89 USD (263 856 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 274.01 USD (127 338 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (618.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
618.18 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
27.86%
Max deposit load:
11.44%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.83
Long Trades:
96 (50.26%)
Short Trades:
95 (49.74%)
Profit Factor:
2.07
Expected Payoff:
7.15 USD
Average Profit:
43.26 USD
Average Loss:
-9.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-111.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-152.13 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
19.24%
Annual Forecast:
233.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
199.83 USD
Maximal:
199.83 USD (39.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.42% (178.80 USD)
By Equity:
12.71% (52.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 191
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 1.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 137K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +129.98 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +618.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -111.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.30 21:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 02:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 17:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 15:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 12:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.27 07:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 12:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 01:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.24 03:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.12 05:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.22 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 10:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.07 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 16:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
