Master Breakout PRO
Fernando Theo Darmawan

Master Breakout PRO

Fernando Theo Darmawan
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -4%
Exness-Real4
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
34 (44.73%)
Loss Trades:
42 (55.26%)
Best trade:
49.67 USD
Worst trade:
-50.31 USD
Gross Profit:
1 159.12 USD (936 249 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 209.33 USD (974 719 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (315.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
315.03 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
64.81%
Max deposit load:
25.27%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
48 (63.16%)
Short Trades:
28 (36.84%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.66 USD
Average Profit:
34.09 USD
Average Loss:
-28.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-233.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-233.84 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-5.69%
Annual Forecast:
-69.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
149.13 USD
Maximal:
380.97 USD (26.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.11% (380.97 USD)
By Equity:
10.44% (70.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 57
EURJPY 6
EURNZD 4
AUDJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
USDJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -47
EURJPY 1
EURNZD 27
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY -64
NZDJPY 64
GBPJPY -33
CHFJPY 33
USDJPY -32
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -47K
EURJPY 4.3K
EURNZD 5K
AUDJPY -7
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
GBPJPY -1K
CHFJPY 1K
USDJPY -1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.67 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +315.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -233.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
IronFX-Real13
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 2
Panteon-Server
0.00 × 1
DivenFX-Main
0.00 × 3
ForexPalm-LiveUS
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 2
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 MoneyManager Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 3
UMOFX-Main
0.00 × 2
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 5
RistonCapital-Real
0.20 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.35 × 20
Exness-Real
0.45 × 12442
Exness-Real7
0.45 × 110
RubixFX-Live
0.47 × 19
Exness-Real6
0.55 × 752
Exness-Real2
0.56 × 2068
MTrading-Live
0.63 × 8
RoboForexEU-ProCent
0.64 × 98
59 more...
This Strategy is also using in the Exness Copytrade : https://social-trading.pro/strategy/11032175

with 1,2% risk for every position.

Enjoy the profit ^.^
No reviews
2025.12.17 08:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 00:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 13:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 14:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 11:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.13% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 00:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 19:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 17:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 14:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 10:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 12:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 00:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 05:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.05 23:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 22:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.01 04:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.01 04:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
