- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
34 (44.73%)
Loss Trades:
42 (55.26%)
Best trade:
49.67 USD
Worst trade:
-50.31 USD
Gross Profit:
1 159.12 USD (936 249 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 209.33 USD (974 719 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (315.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
315.03 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
64.81%
Max deposit load:
25.27%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
48 (63.16%)
Short Trades:
28 (36.84%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.66 USD
Average Profit:
34.09 USD
Average Loss:
-28.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-233.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-233.84 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-5.69%
Annual Forecast:
-69.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
149.13 USD
Maximal:
380.97 USD (26.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.11% (380.97 USD)
By Equity:
10.44% (70.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|57
|EURJPY
|6
|EURNZD
|4
|AUDJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-47
|EURJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|27
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|-64
|NZDJPY
|64
|GBPJPY
|-33
|CHFJPY
|33
|USDJPY
|-32
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-47K
|EURJPY
|4.3K
|EURNZD
|5K
|AUDJPY
|-7
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|GBPJPY
|-1K
|CHFJPY
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.67 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +315.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -233.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
IronFX-Real13
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
SuperForex-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Panteon-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
DivenFX-Main
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexPalm-LiveUS
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
RVDMarkets-Live ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 MoneyManager Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 3
|
UMOFX-Main
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
RistonCapital-Real
|0.20 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.35 × 20
|
Exness-Real
|0.45 × 12442
|
Exness-Real7
|0.45 × 110
|
RubixFX-Live
|0.47 × 19
|
Exness-Real6
|0.55 × 752
|
Exness-Real2
|0.56 × 2068
|
MTrading-Live
|0.63 × 8
|
RoboForexEU-ProCent
|0.64 × 98
This Strategy is also using in the Exness Copytrade : https://social-trading.pro/strategy/11032175
with 1,2% risk for every position.
Enjoy the profit ^.^
with 1,2% risk for every position.
Enjoy the profit ^.^
