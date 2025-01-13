SignalsSections
Senja Karesa Putri

Spiner

Senja Karesa Putri
0 reviews
Reliability
86 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 127%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
857
Profit Trades:
545 (63.59%)
Loss Trades:
312 (36.41%)
Best trade:
2 340.15 USD
Worst trade:
-497.11 USD
Gross Profit:
86 766.84 USD (95 171 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 805.82 USD (74 569 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (532.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 005.78 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
75.57%
Max deposit load:
16.24%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
28.44
Long Trades:
418 (48.77%)
Short Trades:
439 (51.23%)
Profit Factor:
2.42
Expected Payoff:
59.46 USD
Average Profit:
159.21 USD
Average Loss:
-114.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 792.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 792.08 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.88%
Annual Forecast:
34.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.38 USD
Maximal:
1 792.08 USD (1.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.76% (1 792.08 USD)
By Equity:
30.59% (19 073.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 857
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 51K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 340.15 USD
Worst trade: -497 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +532.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 792.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
SalmaMarkets-Live
0.46 × 13
No reviews
2025.12.19 04:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 17:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 01:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 19:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 15:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 17:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 10:52
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 05:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.03 09:26
No swaps are charged
