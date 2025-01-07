SignalsSections
Robhi Saputra

ABG V1 HFM

Robhi Saputra
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 102%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
235
Profit Trades:
204 (86.80%)
Loss Trades:
31 (13.19%)
Best trade:
56.70 USD
Worst trade:
-28.96 USD
Gross Profit:
504.37 USD (30 500 pips)
Gross Loss:
-198.43 USD (18 003 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (46.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.70 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
52.43%
Max deposit load:
11.13%
Latest trade:
3 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.53
Long Trades:
110 (46.81%)
Short Trades:
125 (53.19%)
Profit Factor:
2.54
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
2.47 USD
Average Loss:
-6.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-40.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.13%
Annual Forecast:
50.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
46.88 USD (10.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.26% (46.88 USD)
By Equity:
35.03% (141.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDr 235
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDr 306
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDr 12K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56.70 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Sekarang Borneogrup Hadir di Broker HFM.

Rebate XAUUSD $8/lot
Rebate Forex $7/lot

🔹 Registrasi :

🔹 Format pindah IB HFM
Dear HFM,
Saya (nama anda) dengan ID (ID anda) ingin melakukan pemindahan ke IB 370768 dikarenakan ingin bekerja sama dengan IB tersebut

Terima kasih

Email ke Indonesia@hfm.com ya

No reviews
2025.12.17 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 14:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 12:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.01 10:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 02:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.22 23:03
No swaps are charged
2025.04.22 23:03
No swaps are charged
2025.04.22 17:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.22 07:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 04:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 13:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 10:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 09:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 22:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.19 12:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.15 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.15 07:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ABG V1 HFM
30 USD per month
102%
0
0
USD
606
USD
51
100%
235
86%
52%
2.54
1.30
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.