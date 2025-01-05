SignalsSections
Yelena Claudia

GFA DS

Yelena Claudia
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2024 39%
XMGlobal-Real 30
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
56 (82.35%)
Loss Trades:
12 (17.65%)
Best trade:
130.75 USD
Worst trade:
-29.28 USD
Gross Profit:
1 187.95 USD (118 771 pips)
Gross Loss:
-76.98 USD (7 691 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (284.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
344.38 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.75
Trading activity:
81.28%
Max deposit load:
0.87%
Latest trade:
29 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
32.44
Long Trades:
47 (69.12%)
Short Trades:
21 (30.88%)
Profit Factor:
15.43
Expected Payoff:
16.34 USD
Average Profit:
21.21 USD
Average Loss:
-6.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-34.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.25 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.46%
Annual Forecast:
5.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
34.25 USD (0.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.98% (34.25 USD)
By Equity:
26.92% (1 031.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 68
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 111K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +130.75 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +284.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 30" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Minimum Equity 2,000 USD

GOLD XAUUSD Semi Swing Trade Only

Target Profit 5 - 20% /month

Low Risk High Return

Buy @ Dip

Sell @ High

No reviews
2025.11.25 00:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 02:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 13:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 11:45
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.01 13:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 12:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 13:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 09:15
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.20 15:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 09:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 01:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.08 14:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.08 14:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.08 13:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.08 13:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
