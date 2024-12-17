- Growth
Trades:
243
Profit Trades:
242 (99.58%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.41%)
Best trade:
15 747.50 USD
Worst trade:
-5 301.30 USD
Gross Profit:
86 744.89 USD (375 279 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 301.30 USD (53 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
213 (72 735.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72 735.11 USD (213)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
74.74%
Max deposit load:
26.70%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
15.36
Long Trades:
194 (79.84%)
Short Trades:
49 (20.16%)
Profit Factor:
16.36
Expected Payoff:
335.16 USD
Average Profit:
358.45 USD
Average Loss:
-5 301.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-5 301.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 301.30 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.70%
Annual Forecast:
22.96%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 301.30 USD (5.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.63% (5 301.30 USD)
By Equity:
67.96% (45 933.10 USD)
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|243
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|81K
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|322K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
|3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
|4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
|5.20 × 5
