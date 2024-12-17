SignalsSections
Ganda Prawira Tanzil

CandleV3

Ganda Prawira Tanzil
0 reviews
Reliability
66 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 429%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
243
Profit Trades:
242 (99.58%)
Loss Trades:
1 (0.41%)
Best trade:
15 747.50 USD
Worst trade:
-5 301.30 USD
Gross Profit:
86 744.89 USD (375 279 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 301.30 USD (53 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
213 (72 735.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72 735.11 USD (213)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
74.74%
Max deposit load:
26.70%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
15.36
Long Trades:
194 (79.84%)
Short Trades:
49 (20.16%)
Profit Factor:
16.36
Expected Payoff:
335.16 USD
Average Profit:
358.45 USD
Average Loss:
-5 301.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-5 301.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 301.30 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.70%
Annual Forecast:
22.96%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 301.30 USD (5.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.63% (5 301.30 USD)
By Equity:
67.96% (45 933.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 243
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 81K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 322K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15 747.50 USD
Worst trade: -5 301 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 213
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +72 735.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 301.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 5
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.67 × 3
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.81 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
Tickmill-Live05
2.40 × 727
Coinexx-Demo
3.78 × 36
FBS-Real-6
4.67 × 3
SalmaMarkets-Live
5.20 × 5
10 more...
No reviews
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 19:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.16 15:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 11:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 05:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 02:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 03:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.08 07:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 02:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.19 08:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.31 03:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CandleV3
300 USD per month
429%
0
0
USD
92K
USD
66
82%
243
99%
75%
16.36
335.16
USD
68%
1:200
Copy

