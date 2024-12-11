SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AlfaB10008245I
Ayrat Garifullin

AlfaB10008245I

Ayrat Garifullin
0 reviews
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -59%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
407
Profit Trades:
348 (85.50%)
Loss Trades:
59 (14.50%)
Best trade:
820.94 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 456.55 RUB
Gross Profit:
28 032.06 RUB (53 434 pips)
Gross Loss:
-38 957.50 RUB (67 710 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (2 365.83 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 365.83 RUB (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
61.73%
Max deposit load:
105.30%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.72
Long Trades:
225 (55.28%)
Short Trades:
182 (44.72%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-26.84 RUB
Average Profit:
80.55 RUB
Average Loss:
-660.30 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 286.52 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 456.55 RUB (1)
Monthly growth:
-16.17%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12 006.48 RUB
Maximal:
15 179.06 RUB (128.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.97% (15 179.06 RUB)
By Equity:
24.72% (2 091.03 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYrfd 166
EURUSDrfd 113
USDCADrfd 66
EURJPYrfd 55
USDCNYrfd 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYrfd 37
EURUSDrfd -75
USDCADrfd -89
EURJPYrfd -42
USDCNYrfd -12
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYrfd 4.5K
EURUSDrfd -5.5K
USDCADrfd -5.9K
EURJPYrfd -3.3K
USDCNYrfd -4.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +820.94 RUB
Worst trade: -2 457 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 365.83 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 286.52 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.09.16 14:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.22 23:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.10 16:48
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.68% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.09 12:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 15:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.05 15:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.27 10:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.24 03:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.21 09:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.10 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.10 14:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.06 14:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.31 17:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.12.31 16:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.12.30 12:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.13 14:41
Share of trading days is too low
2024.12.13 14:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.12.12 19:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.12 19:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.11 16:31
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlfaB10008245I
30 USD per month
-59%
0
0
USD
7.5K
RUB
54
99%
407
85%
62%
0.71
-26.84
RUB
70%
1:40
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.