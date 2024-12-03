SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Follow the Nature
Kuo Zhao

Follow the Nature

Kuo Zhao
0 reviews
Reliability
114 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 56%
Tickmill-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
220
Profit Trades:
131 (59.54%)
Loss Trades:
89 (40.45%)
Best trade:
133.85 USD
Worst trade:
-171.37 USD
Gross Profit:
2 385.90 USD (389 697 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 895.46 USD (104 582 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (267.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
322.50 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
38.48%
Max deposit load:
11.02%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.56
Long Trades:
131 (59.55%)
Short Trades:
89 (40.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
2.23 USD
Average Profit:
18.21 USD
Average Loss:
-21.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-154.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-200.92 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
26.42%
Annual Forecast:
320.54%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
235.18 USD
Maximal:
313.53 USD (29.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.06% (313.41 USD)
By Equity:
13.10% (132.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 107
USDJPY 83
GBPUSD 22
USTEC 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 676
USDJPY -153
GBPUSD -4
USTEC 95
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 52K
USDJPY -8.5K
GBPUSD -284
USTEC 98K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +133.85 USD
Worst trade: -171 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +267.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -154.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.02 × 165
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 20
DooTechnology-Live
1.79 × 48
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
1.80 × 10
DerivSVG-Server
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.29 × 1066
Aglobe-Live
2.40 × 5
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.13 × 23
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.23 × 13
Exness-MT5Real5
3.54 × 70
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.57 × 30
StriforSVG-Live
3.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.93 × 236
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
4.00 × 1
49 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.12 08:08
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 787 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 00:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 23:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.44% of days out of 683 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 18:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.28 03:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.04 03:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.18 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 13:51
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.11 15:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 17:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 11:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.15 13:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.11 23:51
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.02 17:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.02 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.02 16:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Follow the Nature
30 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
114
8%
220
59%
38%
1.25
2.23
USD
29%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.