Trades:
220
Profit Trades:
131 (59.54%)
Loss Trades:
89 (40.45%)
Best trade:
133.85 USD
Worst trade:
-171.37 USD
Gross Profit:
2 385.90 USD (389 697 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 895.46 USD (104 582 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (267.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
322.50 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
38.48%
Max deposit load:
11.02%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.56
Long Trades:
131 (59.55%)
Short Trades:
89 (40.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
2.23 USD
Average Profit:
18.21 USD
Average Loss:
-21.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-154.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-200.92 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
26.42%
Annual Forecast:
320.54%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
235.18 USD
Maximal:
313.53 USD (29.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.06% (313.41 USD)
By Equity:
13.10% (132.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|107
|USDJPY
|83
|GBPUSD
|22
|USTEC
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|676
|USDJPY
|-153
|GBPUSD
|-4
|USTEC
|95
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|52K
|USDJPY
|-8.5K
|GBPUSD
|-284
|USTEC
|98K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Best trade: +133.85 USD
Worst trade: -171 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +267.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -154.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.02 × 165
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 20
|
DooTechnology-Live
|1.79 × 48
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|1.80 × 10
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.29 × 1066
|
Aglobe-Live
|2.40 × 5
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 9
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.13 × 23
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.23 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.54 × 70
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.57 × 30
|
StriforSVG-Live
|3.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.93 × 236
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
|4.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
114
8%
220
59%
38%
1.25
2.23
USD
USD
29%
1:200