Trades:
296
Profit Trades:
187 (63.17%)
Loss Trades:
109 (36.82%)
Best trade:
16.33 USD
Worst trade:
-21.29 USD
Gross Profit:
431.19 USD (35 461 pips)
Gross Loss:
-312.63 USD (19 415 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (30.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.40 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
7.62%
Max deposit load:
7.77%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.82
Long Trades:
145 (48.99%)
Short Trades:
151 (51.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
2.31 USD
Average Loss:
-2.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-23.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.58%
Annual Forecast:
-43.49%
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
65.14 USD (13.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.23% (65.14 USD)
By Equity:
2.69% (13.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|109
|EURUSD
|61
|AUDUSD
|42
|USDCAD
|25
|USDJPY
|23
|USDCHF
|20
|WTI
|9
|NZDUSD
|4
|EURJPY
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|92
|EURUSD
|47
|AUDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|11
|USDJPY
|-13
|USDCHF
|-2
|WTI
|-19
|NZDUSD
|-1
|EURJPY
|0
|XAUUSD
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|9.3K
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|USDCAD
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|-97
|USDCHF
|314
|WTI
|-180
|NZDUSD
|-92
|EURJPY
|-7
|XAUUSD
|-12
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.33 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexBrokerInc-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 14
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.14 × 28
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
JustForex-Live
|0.19 × 100
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.20 × 60
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.21 × 106
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.25 × 147
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.28 × 1547
|
Exness-Real18
|0.31 × 16
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.33 × 301
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.33 × 49
|
MTCOOK-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.33 × 386
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.35 × 110
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.36 × 335
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.37 × 43
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.38 × 1341
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.38 × 37
- Trading Style: Intraday. All trades are closed by the end of the day, avoiding overnight risks.
- Risk Management: 1-2% risk per trade, with a maximum of 2 open positions at a time.
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
USD
430
USD
USD
121
13%
296
63%
8%
1.37
0.40
USD
USD
13%
1:500