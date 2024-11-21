SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Oneday
Dmitriy Khodatskiy

Oneday

Dmitriy Khodatskiy
0 reviews
Reliability
121 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 38%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
296
Profit Trades:
187 (63.17%)
Loss Trades:
109 (36.82%)
Best trade:
16.33 USD
Worst trade:
-21.29 USD
Gross Profit:
431.19 USD (35 461 pips)
Gross Loss:
-312.63 USD (19 415 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (30.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.40 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
7.62%
Max deposit load:
7.77%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.82
Long Trades:
145 (48.99%)
Short Trades:
151 (51.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
0.40 USD
Average Profit:
2.31 USD
Average Loss:
-2.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-23.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-3.58%
Annual Forecast:
-43.49%
Algo trading:
13%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
65.14 USD (13.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.23% (65.14 USD)
By Equity:
2.69% (13.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 109
EURUSD 61
AUDUSD 42
USDCAD 25
USDJPY 23
USDCHF 20
WTI 9
NZDUSD 4
EURJPY 2
XAUUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 92
EURUSD 47
AUDUSD 3
USDCAD 11
USDJPY -13
USDCHF -2
WTI -19
NZDUSD -1
EURJPY 0
XAUUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 9.3K
EURUSD 3.7K
AUDUSD 1.4K
USDCAD 1.8K
USDJPY -97
USDCHF 314
WTI -180
NZDUSD -92
EURJPY -7
XAUUSD -12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.33 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 14
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.14 × 28
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
JustForex-Live
0.19 × 100
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.20 × 60
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.21 × 106
IronFXBM-Real4
0.25 × 147
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.28 × 1547
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.33 × 301
UniverseWheel-Live
0.33 × 49
MTCOOK-Live
0.33 × 3
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
Tickmill-Live08
0.36 × 335
Axi-US07-Live
0.37 × 43
ICMarkets-Live18
0.38 × 1341
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
434 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Trading Style: Intraday. All trades are closed by the end of the day, avoiding overnight risks.
  • Risk Management: 1-2% risk per trade, with a maximum of 2 open positions at a time.


No reviews
2025.11.25 12:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 13:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 11:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.23 11:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 13:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 12:51
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.29 07:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.25 22:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 18:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.25 17:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.09 07:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 16:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.24 12:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.18 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Oneday
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
430
USD
121
13%
296
63%
8%
1.37
0.40
USD
13%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.