Samuel Wong

RM Algo

Samuel Wong
0 reviews
Reliability
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 297%
RSFinance-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 359
Profit Trades:
1 534 (65.02%)
Loss Trades:
825 (34.97%)
Best trade:
571.10 USD
Worst trade:
-256.24 USD
Gross Profit:
23 632.98 USD (279 469 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 971.22 USD (234 070 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (222.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
921.36 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
95.06%
Max deposit load:
21.46%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.71
Long Trades:
1 223 (51.84%)
Short Trades:
1 136 (48.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
4.10 USD
Average Profit:
15.41 USD
Average Loss:
-16.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-2 596.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 596.33 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
8.04%
Annual Forecast:
97.55%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 053.18 USD
Maximal:
2 604.13 USD (27.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.56% (2 604.13 USD)
By Equity:
60.99% (4 675.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD# 1028
NZDUSD# 653
AUDUSD# 648
XAUUSD# 16
AUDCAD# 14
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD# 5.9K
NZDUSD# 2.2K
AUDUSD# 1.9K
XAUUSD# -252
AUDCAD# 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD# 24K
NZDUSD# 11K
AUDUSD# 12K
XAUUSD# -3.4K
AUDCAD# 970
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RSFinance-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PM to understand how it works.
No reviews
2025.12.22 23:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 15:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 14:24
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 15:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.14 22:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 22:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 19:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 18:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 01:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 23:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
