- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 359
Profit Trades:
1 534 (65.02%)
Loss Trades:
825 (34.97%)
Best trade:
571.10 USD
Worst trade:
-256.24 USD
Gross Profit:
23 632.98 USD (279 469 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 971.22 USD (234 070 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (222.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
921.36 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
95.06%
Max deposit load:
21.46%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.71
Long Trades:
1 223 (51.84%)
Short Trades:
1 136 (48.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
4.10 USD
Average Profit:
15.41 USD
Average Loss:
-16.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-2 596.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 596.33 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
8.04%
Annual Forecast:
97.55%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 053.18 USD
Maximal:
2 604.13 USD (27.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.56% (2 604.13 USD)
By Equity:
60.99% (4 675.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD#
|1028
|NZDUSD#
|653
|AUDUSD#
|648
|XAUUSD#
|16
|AUDCAD#
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD#
|5.9K
|NZDUSD#
|2.2K
|AUDUSD#
|1.9K
|XAUUSD#
|-252
|AUDCAD#
|30
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD#
|24K
|NZDUSD#
|11K
|AUDUSD#
|12K
|XAUUSD#
|-3.4K
|AUDCAD#
|970
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +571.10 USD
Worst trade: -256 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +222.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 596.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RSFinance-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
PM to understand how it works.
No reviews