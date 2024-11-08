SignalsSections
Yoseph Donny Irwanda

Donamo17

Yoseph Donny Irwanda
growth since 2024 73%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
688
Profit Trades:
291 (42.29%)
Loss Trades:
397 (57.70%)
Best trade:
2 875.61 USD
Worst trade:
-621.90 USD
Gross Profit:
85 404.60 USD (622 197 pips)
Gross Loss:
-79 281.88 USD (509 368 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (2 719.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 241.44 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
59.69%
Max deposit load:
5.87%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
405 (58.87%)
Short Trades:
283 (41.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
8.90 USD
Average Profit:
293.49 USD
Average Loss:
-199.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-2 895.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 008.40 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
45.45%
Annual Forecast:
551.52%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 660.19 USD
Maximal:
8 740.91 USD (42.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
67.38% (8 553.67 USD)
By Equity:
9.96% (408.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 597
GBPJPY 65
EURUSD 8
AUDUSD 6
USDJPY 5
GBPUSD 5
USDCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7.2K
GBPJPY -719
EURUSD -7
AUDUSD -221
USDJPY -332
GBPUSD 141
USDCAD -36
NZDJPY 65
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 127K
GBPJPY -8.8K
EURUSD -140
AUDUSD -2.1K
USDJPY -4.8K
GBPUSD 1.5K
USDCAD -499
NZDJPY 1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 875.61 USD
Worst trade: -622 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 719.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 895.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
310 more...
hello you can call me Donamo, this is my Signal channel, hopefully you will be interest and enjoy to earn money together with me
2025.12.13 14:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 18:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 18:52
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 427 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 19:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 14:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.49% of days out of 410 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 13:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.23 07:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 10:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 07:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 02:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 391 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 15:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 05:34
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 389 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 04:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 03:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 08:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 07:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 370 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
