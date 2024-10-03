- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
327
Profit Trades:
255 (77.98%)
Loss Trades:
72 (22.02%)
Best trade:
21.67 USD
Worst trade:
-27.52 USD
Gross Profit:
867.14 USD (685 452 pips)
Gross Loss:
-626.06 USD (447 795 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (43.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.76 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
3.48%
Max deposit load:
75.68%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.76
Long Trades:
165 (50.46%)
Short Trades:
162 (49.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
3.40 USD
Average Loss:
-8.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-0.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.77 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
11.20%
Annual Forecast:
135.89%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.04 USD
Maximal:
137.07 USD (25.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.50% (136.96 USD)
By Equity:
52.25% (122.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|326
|GBPUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|241
|GBPUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|238K
|GBPUSD
|0
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.67 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.83 × 342
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.47 × 171
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.49 × 39
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.62 × 66
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.95 × 280
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.10 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.87 × 69
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|5.00 × 9
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.92 × 36
|
OctaFX-Real2
|6.00 × 1
