Van Thu Bui

Gold Growth

Van Thu Bui
0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 143%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
327
Profit Trades:
255 (77.98%)
Loss Trades:
72 (22.02%)
Best trade:
21.67 USD
Worst trade:
-27.52 USD
Gross Profit:
867.14 USD (685 452 pips)
Gross Loss:
-626.06 USD (447 795 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (43.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.76 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
3.48%
Max deposit load:
75.68%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.76
Long Trades:
165 (50.46%)
Short Trades:
162 (49.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.74 USD
Average Profit:
3.40 USD
Average Loss:
-8.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-0.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-61.77 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
11.20%
Annual Forecast:
135.89%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.04 USD
Maximal:
137.07 USD (25.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.50% (136.96 USD)
By Equity:
52.25% (122.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 326
GBPUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 241
GBPUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 238K
GBPUSD 0
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.67 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.83 × 342
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
Exness-MT5Real15
1.47 × 171
Exness-MT5Real12
1.49 × 39
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.62 × 66
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.95 × 280
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real
4.10 × 20
Exness-MT5Real7
4.87 × 69
Exness-MT5Real28
5.00 × 9
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
Exness-MT5Real3
5.92 × 36
OctaFX-Real2
6.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.08 01:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 429 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 04:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 02:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 01:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 01:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 01:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 02:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 00:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.24 05:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.11 04:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.10 03:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.29 02:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.29 02:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.20 02:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.14 02:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.14 01:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 02:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
