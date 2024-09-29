SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AAAAAAA1
oleksandr milevskyi

AAAAAAA1

oleksandr milevskyi
0 reviews
66 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2024 -70%
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
273
Profit Trades:
204 (74.72%)
Loss Trades:
69 (25.27%)
Best trade:
185.38 USD
Worst trade:
-334.17 USD
Gross Profit:
1 914.54 USD (115 290 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 289.17 USD (156 792 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (92.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
276.43 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
43.36%
Max deposit load:
127.43%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
199 (72.89%)
Short Trades:
74 (27.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-1.37 USD
Average Profit:
9.39 USD
Average Loss:
-33.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-210.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-408.09 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-15.83%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
451.97 USD
Maximal:
640.04 USD (93.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.25% (285.86 USD)
By Equity:
80.72% (216.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 255
profit 12
BITCOIN 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -398
profit 27
BITCOIN -4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -34K
profit 0
BITCOIN -3.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +185.38 USD
Worst trade: -334 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -210.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Pro.ECN3
5.68 × 1363
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
6.72 × 375
No reviews
2025.11.27 02:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.26 13:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.25 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.19 07:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 18:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.08 13:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 60 days. This comprises 15.75% of days out of the 381 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.08 12:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 60 days. This comprises 15.75% of days out of the 381 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 18:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.10 14:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 16:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.02 13:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 22:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 14:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 20:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.03 17:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 17:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 13:04
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 03:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.