Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
125 (66.13%)
Loss Trades:
64 (33.86%)
Best trade:
573.29 USD
Worst trade:
-82.34 USD
Gross Profit:
2 288.68 USD (53 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-682.11 USD (32 954 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (16.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
573.29 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
6.45%
Latest trade:
36 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
10.22
Long Trades:
106 (56.08%)
Short Trades:
83 (43.92%)
Profit Factor:
3.36
Expected Payoff:
8.50 USD
Average Profit:
18.31 USD
Average Loss:
-10.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-56.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-155.51 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.10 USD
Maximal:
157.22 USD (5.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.05% (157.22 USD)
By Equity:
36.38% (54.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|181
|SILVER
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|1.5K
|SILVER
|113
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|18K
|SILVER
|2.3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +573.29 USD
Worst trade: -82 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 35
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 7
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.05 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.06 × 36
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.23 × 22
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.33 × 6
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|0.85 × 130
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.99 × 140
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.33 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|8.20 × 10
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
38 USD per month
129%
0
0
USD
USD
204
USD
USD
69
88%
189
66%
80%
3.35
8.50
USD
USD
36%
1:500