Nataphol Bawornwiboonsook

Silver chillin

Nataphol Bawornwiboonsook
0 reviews
69 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 129%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
125 (66.13%)
Loss Trades:
64 (33.86%)
Best trade:
573.29 USD
Worst trade:
-82.34 USD
Gross Profit:
2 288.68 USD (53 409 pips)
Gross Loss:
-682.11 USD (32 954 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (16.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
573.29 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
6.45%
Latest trade:
36 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
10.22
Long Trades:
106 (56.08%)
Short Trades:
83 (43.92%)
Profit Factor:
3.36
Expected Payoff:
8.50 USD
Average Profit:
18.31 USD
Average Loss:
-10.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-56.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-155.51 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.10 USD
Maximal:
157.22 USD (5.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.05% (157.22 USD)
By Equity:
36.38% (54.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 181
SILVER 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 1.5K
SILVER 113
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 18K
SILVER 2.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +573.29 USD
Worst trade: -82 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 35
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 40
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 7
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.05 × 62
Exness-MT5Real5
0.06 × 36
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.23 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.33 × 6
XMGlobal-MT5 4
0.85 × 130
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.99 × 140
FxPro-MT5
1.33 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
8.20 × 10
No reviews
2025.12.25 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 07:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 23:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 23:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 14:12
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 2.93% of days out of 443 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 11:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 09:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 13:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 07:38
