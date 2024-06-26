- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
724
Profit Trades:
192 (26.51%)
Loss Trades:
532 (73.48%)
Best trade:
50.17 USD
Worst trade:
-26.30 USD
Gross Profit:
3 304.64 USD (317 137 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 082.65 USD (279 144 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (82.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.07 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
19.14%
Max deposit load:
6.93%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.85
Long Trades:
346 (47.79%)
Short Trades:
378 (52.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
17.21 USD
Average Loss:
-5.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-97.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.05 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-39.10%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.30 USD
Maximal:
261.88 USD (39.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.37% (252.70 USD)
By Equity:
3.47% (11.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|724
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|222
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|38K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.17 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -97.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.57 × 83
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.57 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.64 × 25
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.68 × 219
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.78 × 102
|
Exness-Real9
|0.83 × 23
|
TitanFX-04
|1.00 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.00 × 49
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.16 × 320
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.19 × 144
Trend following strategy
Swing trade
Manual trading
No expert advisor trading
5R risk to reward ratio
Mid to long term strategy
