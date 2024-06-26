SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BRIXTON GOLD
Yeap Keat Wai

BRIXTON GOLD

Yeap Keat Wai
0 reviews
Reliability
77 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2024 35%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
724
Profit Trades:
192 (26.51%)
Loss Trades:
532 (73.48%)
Best trade:
50.17 USD
Worst trade:
-26.30 USD
Gross Profit:
3 304.64 USD (317 137 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 082.65 USD (279 144 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (82.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.07 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
19.14%
Max deposit load:
6.93%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.85
Long Trades:
346 (47.79%)
Short Trades:
378 (52.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
17.21 USD
Average Loss:
-5.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-97.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.05 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-39.10%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.30 USD
Maximal:
261.88 USD (39.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.37% (252.70 USD)
By Equity:
3.47% (11.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 724
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 222
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 38K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.17 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -97.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 2
SFM-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.18 × 11
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.26 × 23
ICMarkets-Live14
0.57 × 83
Axi-US07-Live
0.57 × 7
Tickmill-Live08
0.64 × 25
Tickmill-Live02
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.68 × 219
ICMarkets-Live06
0.78 × 102
Exness-Real9
0.83 × 23
TitanFX-04
1.00 × 13
ICMarkets-Live15
1.00 × 49
TickmillEU-Live
1.16 × 320
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.19 × 144
82 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trend following strategy
Swing trade
Manual trading
No expert advisor trading
5R risk to reward ratio
Mid to long term strategy


No reviews
2025.08.10 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.10 06:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.13 00:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.09 16:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.08 03:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.30 10:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 18:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.23 12:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.23 06:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.22 11:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 13:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.32% of days out of 314 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.05 15:58
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.23 06:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 03:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.28 09:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.27 08:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of 238 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.26 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.25 16:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of 236 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.25 14:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.16 14:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 196 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BRIXTON GOLD
500 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
320
USD
77
98%
724
26%
19%
1.07
0.31
USD
50%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.