The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UltimaMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real7 4.33 × 6 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor