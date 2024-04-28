SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AC Scalper v2
Saiful Arifin

AC Scalper v2

Saiful Arifin
0 reviews
Reliability
87 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 43%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
851
Profit Trades:
630 (74.03%)
Loss Trades:
221 (25.97%)
Best trade:
42.59 USD
Worst trade:
-104.70 USD
Gross Profit:
1 634.27 USD (112 797 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 599.99 USD (88 496 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (16.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.15 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
96.74%
Max deposit load:
27.98%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.04
Long Trades:
443 (52.06%)
Short Trades:
408 (47.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
2.59 USD
Average Loss:
-7.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-904.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-904.73 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
6.67%
Annual Forecast:
80.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
206.73 USD
Maximal:
913.65 USD (69.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.44% (913.65 USD)
By Equity:
71.53% (891.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 851
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 34
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.59 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -904.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 8
0.90 × 10
XMGlobal-Real 9
2.43 × 7
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
spesial AC AUDCAD
No reviews
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 07:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 17:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 15:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 08:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.20 14:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.21% of days out of 484 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.17 04:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 12:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 09:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 16:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.05.13 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AC Scalper v2
30 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
298
USD
87
100%
851
74%
97%
1.02
0.04
USD
72%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.