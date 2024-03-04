- Growth
Trades:
1 402
Profit Trades:
1 267 (90.37%)
Loss Trades:
135 (9.63%)
Best trade:
96.25 USD
Worst trade:
-526.81 USD
Gross Profit:
6 673.25 USD (1 985 943 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 976.86 USD (646 111 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (675.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
693.80 USD (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
88.27%
Max deposit load:
162.72%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
720 (51.36%)
Short Trades:
682 (48.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.21 USD
Average Profit:
5.27 USD
Average Loss:
-36.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-185.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-563.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.76%
Annual Forecast:
45.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.24 USD
Maximal:
1 672.80 USD (64.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.01% (530.14 USD)
By Equity:
58.21% (645.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1312
|BITCOIN
|38
|EURUSD
|34
|WTI
|15
|USDJPY
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|BITCOIN
|107
|EURUSD
|41
|WTI
|109
|USDJPY
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|BITCOIN
|1.3M
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|WTI
|917
|USDJPY
|545
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +96.25 USD
Worst trade: -527 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +675.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -185.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 71
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 23
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.05 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.09 × 47
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.14 × 21
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.20 × 140
|
ActivTrades-Server
|0.35 × 272
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 19
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 40
|
QTrade-Server
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.53 × 38
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.73 × 857
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.77 × 384
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.84 × 9236
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.84 × 634
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|0.94 × 32
hello buddy's
we are here to give you profits
