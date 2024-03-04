SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Greenbears
Mahdi Shoorvazi

Greenbears

Mahdi Shoorvazi
0 reviews
Reliability
101 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 46%
Alpari-MT5
1:10
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 402
Profit Trades:
1 267 (90.37%)
Loss Trades:
135 (9.63%)
Best trade:
96.25 USD
Worst trade:
-526.81 USD
Gross Profit:
6 673.25 USD (1 985 943 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 976.86 USD (646 111 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
54 (675.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
693.80 USD (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
88.27%
Max deposit load:
162.72%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
720 (51.36%)
Short Trades:
682 (48.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.21 USD
Average Profit:
5.27 USD
Average Loss:
-36.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-185.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-563.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.76%
Annual Forecast:
45.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
124.24 USD
Maximal:
1 672.80 USD (64.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.01% (530.14 USD)
By Equity:
58.21% (645.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1312
BITCOIN 38
EURUSD 34
WTI 15
USDJPY 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
BITCOIN 107
EURUSD 41
WTI 109
USDJPY 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
BITCOIN 1.3M
EURUSD 3.7K
WTI 917
USDJPY 545
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +96.25 USD
Worst trade: -527 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +675.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -185.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 71
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 23
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.05 × 56
Exness-MT5Real7
0.09 × 47
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.14 × 21
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.20 × 140
ActivTrades-Server
0.35 × 272
GoMarkets-Live
0.42 × 19
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 40
QTrade-Server
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.53 × 38
ICMarkets-MT5
0.73 × 857
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.77 × 384
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 9236
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.84 × 634
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
0.94 × 32
47 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
hello buddy's 
we are here to give you profits 
No reviews
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 21:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 16:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 08:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 06:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 05:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 03:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 04:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 01:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 00:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 22:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 21:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 19:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 18:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 07:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 06:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 20:01
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Greenbears
30 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
6.6K
USD
101
0%
1 402
90%
88%
1.34
1.21
USD
58%
1:10
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.