SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Best long term trading with minimum risk
Lukas Pelc

Best long term trading with minimum risk

Lukas Pelc
0 reviews
Reliability
113 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 51%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
895
Profit Trades:
577 (64.46%)
Loss Trades:
318 (35.53%)
Best trade:
56.15 EUR
Worst trade:
-30.79 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 042.53 EUR (88 034 pips)
Gross Loss:
-819.30 EUR (85 286 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (23.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.05 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
46.61%
Max deposit load:
33.19%
Latest trade:
22 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.55
Long Trades:
486 (54.30%)
Short Trades:
409 (45.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.25 EUR
Average Profit:
1.81 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.58 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-40.60 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.66 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
-1.54%
Annual Forecast:
-15.36%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.95 EUR
Maximal:
143.74 EUR (19.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.88% (143.74 EUR)
By Equity:
42.03% (171.84 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 249
USDCAD 210
NZDUSD 181
NZDCAD 156
AUDNZD 47
.USTECHCash 9
EURUSD 6
GBPJPY 6
GBPUSD 6
EURGBP 6
EURAUD 4
EURCAD 4
USDJPY 2
.DE40Cash 2
.US30Cash 2
GBPCHF 1
GBPCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
USDCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -50
USDCAD 108
NZDUSD 158
NZDCAD 39
AUDNZD 20
.USTECHCash -5
EURUSD -4
GBPJPY 0
GBPUSD 0
EURGBP -8
EURAUD 0
EURCAD 0
USDJPY -2
.DE40Cash 1
.US30Cash -1
GBPCHF -1
GBPCAD 1
AUDUSD 0
USDCHF -2
GBPAUD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -2.3K
USDCAD 5.7K
NZDUSD -2.2K
NZDCAD 388
AUDNZD 2.9K
.USTECHCash -911
EURUSD -254
GBPJPY 23
GBPUSD 70
EURGBP -377
EURAUD 35
EURCAD 6
USDJPY -309
.DE40Cash 1.1K
.US30Cash -1.1K
GBPCHF -99
GBPCAD 175
AUDUSD 0
USDCHF -49
GBPAUD 192
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56.15 EUR
Worst trade: -31 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.79 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.60 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-3
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
Exness-Real17
0.41 × 441
ThreeTrader-Live
0.43 × 239
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
RoboForex-ECN
0.45 × 753
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.46 × 237
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.76 × 114
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.78 × 18
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.82 × 77
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.09 × 212
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.10 × 144
57 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.08 18:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 08:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.07 08:36
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.29 22:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.26 08:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.25 22:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 14:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 02:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.27 02:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.26 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.25 15:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.25 12:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Best long term trading with minimum risk
30 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
384
EUR
113
98%
895
64%
47%
1.27
0.25
EUR
42%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.