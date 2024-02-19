- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
895
Profit Trades:
577 (64.46%)
Loss Trades:
318 (35.53%)
Best trade:
56.15 EUR
Worst trade:
-30.79 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 042.53 EUR (88 034 pips)
Gross Loss:
-819.30 EUR (85 286 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (23.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
58.05 EUR (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
46.61%
Max deposit load:
33.19%
Latest trade:
22 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.55
Long Trades:
486 (54.30%)
Short Trades:
409 (45.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.25 EUR
Average Profit:
1.81 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.58 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-40.60 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.66 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
-1.54%
Annual Forecast:
-15.36%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.95 EUR
Maximal:
143.74 EUR (19.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.88% (143.74 EUR)
By Equity:
42.03% (171.84 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|249
|USDCAD
|210
|NZDUSD
|181
|NZDCAD
|156
|AUDNZD
|47
|.USTECHCash
|9
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURGBP
|6
|EURAUD
|4
|EURCAD
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|.DE40Cash
|2
|.US30Cash
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-50
|USDCAD
|108
|NZDUSD
|158
|NZDCAD
|39
|AUDNZD
|20
|.USTECHCash
|-5
|EURUSD
|-4
|GBPJPY
|0
|GBPUSD
|0
|EURGBP
|-8
|EURAUD
|0
|EURCAD
|0
|USDJPY
|-2
|.DE40Cash
|1
|.US30Cash
|-1
|GBPCHF
|-1
|GBPCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|-2
|GBPAUD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-2.3K
|USDCAD
|5.7K
|NZDUSD
|-2.2K
|NZDCAD
|388
|AUDNZD
|2.9K
|.USTECHCash
|-911
|EURUSD
|-254
|GBPJPY
|23
|GBPUSD
|70
|EURGBP
|-377
|EURAUD
|35
|EURCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|-309
|.DE40Cash
|1.1K
|.US30Cash
|-1.1K
|GBPCHF
|-99
|GBPCAD
|175
|AUDUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|-49
|GBPAUD
|192
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +56.15 EUR
Worst trade: -31 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.79 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.60 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
Exness-Real17
|0.41 × 441
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.43 × 239
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.45 × 753
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.46 × 237
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.76 × 114
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.77 × 137
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.78 × 18
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.80 × 10
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.82 × 77
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.09 × 212
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.10 × 144
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
USD
384
EUR
EUR
113
98%
895
64%
47%
1.27
0.25
EUR
EUR
42%
1:500