Ivan Bebikov

ATN EA

Ivan Bebikov
0 reviews
Reliability
127 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2023 305%
Tickmill-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
354
Profit Trades:
318 (89.83%)
Loss Trades:
36 (10.17%)
Best trade:
5.24 USD
Worst trade:
-11.09 USD
Gross Profit:
146.42 USD (9 901 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.33 USD (2 476 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (8.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.79 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
2.05%
Max deposit load:
34.01%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.58
Long Trades:
170 (48.02%)
Short Trades:
184 (51.98%)
Profit Factor:
4.03
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
0.46 USD
Average Loss:
-1.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-14.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.16 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.55%
Annual Forecast:
67.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
16.72 USD (11.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.73% (16.60 USD)
By Equity:
24.61% (27.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 85
USDCHF 71
GBPUSD 56
AUDUSD 39
EURAUD 32
EURUSD 28
EURCHF 25
AUDCHF 7
AUDCAD 7
CADCHF 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 25
USDCHF 12
GBPUSD 35
AUDUSD 13
EURAUD -2
EURUSD 9
EURCHF 10
AUDCHF 5
AUDCAD 2
CADCHF 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 2.3K
USDCHF 562
GBPUSD 1.9K
AUDUSD 887
EURAUD 468
EURUSD 552
EURCHF 584
AUDCHF 159
AUDCAD 103
CADCHF 109
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.24 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
Swissquote-Real1
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
XMUK-Real 15
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 10
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.09 × 23
BlueberryMarkets-Real
0.13 × 8
ICMarkets-Live19
0.20 × 5
MTIGroup-Live
0.25 × 4
TitanFX-Demo01
0.28 × 40
UniverseWheel-Live
0.29 × 247
Coinexx-Demo
0.33 × 43
IronFXBM-Real4
0.33 × 3
Exness-Real3
0.36 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.42 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.46 × 46
XMTrading-Real 34
0.46 × 94
EquitiGroup-Live
0.50 × 4
ForexChief-Classic
0.50 × 2
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.50 × 2
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.50 × 6
Tickmill-Live02
0.55 × 28630
286 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

ATN EA  - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84219


Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ATN EA
1000 USD per month
305%
0
0
USD
147
USD
127
100%
354
89%
2%
4.03
0.31
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

