- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
354
Profit Trades:
318 (89.83%)
Loss Trades:
36 (10.17%)
Best trade:
5.24 USD
Worst trade:
-11.09 USD
Gross Profit:
146.42 USD (9 901 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.33 USD (2 476 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (8.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.79 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
2.05%
Max deposit load:
34.01%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.58
Long Trades:
170 (48.02%)
Short Trades:
184 (51.98%)
Profit Factor:
4.03
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
0.46 USD
Average Loss:
-1.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-14.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.16 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.55%
Annual Forecast:
67.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
16.72 USD (11.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.73% (16.60 USD)
By Equity:
24.61% (27.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|85
|USDCHF
|71
|GBPUSD
|56
|AUDUSD
|39
|EURAUD
|32
|EURUSD
|28
|EURCHF
|25
|AUDCHF
|7
|AUDCAD
|7
|CADCHF
|4
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|25
|USDCHF
|12
|GBPUSD
|35
|AUDUSD
|13
|EURAUD
|-2
|EURUSD
|9
|EURCHF
|10
|AUDCHF
|5
|AUDCAD
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|USDCHF
|562
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|AUDUSD
|887
|EURAUD
|468
|EURUSD
|552
|EURCHF
|584
|AUDCHF
|159
|AUDCAD
|103
|CADCHF
|109
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.24 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Swissquote-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XMUK-Real 15
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
GlobalFinInterflow-Asia 1
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.09 × 23
|
BlueberryMarkets-Real
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.20 × 5
|
MTIGroup-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.28 × 40
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.29 × 247
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.33 × 43
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real3
|0.36 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.42 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.46 × 46
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.46 × 94
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
ForexChief-Classic
|0.50 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.55 × 28630
