- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 030
Profit Trades:
708 (68.73%)
Loss Trades:
322 (31.26%)
Best trade:
568.24 USD
Worst trade:
-345.00 USD
Gross Profit:
34 070.57 USD (170 456 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 291.79 USD (114 877 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (1 448.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 774.72 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
66.66%
Max deposit load:
75.48%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.22
Long Trades:
452 (43.88%)
Short Trades:
578 (56.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
15.32 USD
Average Profit:
48.12 USD
Average Loss:
-56.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-3 023.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 023.30 USD (27)
Monthly growth:
3.50%
Annual Forecast:
42.50%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 697.91 USD
Maximal:
3 023.30 USD (130.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
90.56% (3 021.76 USD)
By Equity:
76.91% (5 375.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|405
|AUDNZD
|367
|AUDCAD
|258
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|6.1K
|AUDNZD
|4.4K
|AUDCAD
|5.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|22K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|AUDCAD
|23K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +568.24 USD
Worst trade: -345 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 27
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 448.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 023.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.45 × 40
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.67 × 3
|
FBS-Real-13
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.27 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.77 × 31
|
Exness-Real
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.50 × 2
|
TradersWay-Live
|3.08 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|3.80 × 5
|
Exness-Real9
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|4.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Demo
|5.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|5.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|6.14 × 35
|
DooPrime-Live 3
|6.17 × 6
|
Axi-US09-Live
|6.43 × 28
|
TitanFX-06
|7.06 × 63
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|9.16 × 45
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|9.96 × 23
|
ECMarkets-Live01
|11.22 × 37
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|13.25 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
-23%
0
0
USD
USD
25K
USD
USD
102
99%
1 030
68%
67%
1.86
15.32
USD
USD
91%
1:500