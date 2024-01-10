SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BP
Khachatur Airumov

BP

Khachatur Airumov
0 reviews
102 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2024 -23%
RoboMarkets-ECN-3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 030
Profit Trades:
708 (68.73%)
Loss Trades:
322 (31.26%)
Best trade:
568.24 USD
Worst trade:
-345.00 USD
Gross Profit:
34 070.57 USD (170 456 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 291.79 USD (114 877 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (1 448.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 774.72 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
66.66%
Max deposit load:
75.48%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.22
Long Trades:
452 (43.88%)
Short Trades:
578 (56.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
15.32 USD
Average Profit:
48.12 USD
Average Loss:
-56.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-3 023.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 023.30 USD (27)
Monthly growth:
3.50%
Annual Forecast:
42.50%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 697.91 USD
Maximal:
3 023.30 USD (130.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
90.56% (3 021.76 USD)
By Equity:
76.91% (5 375.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 405
AUDNZD 367
AUDCAD 258
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 6.1K
AUDNZD 4.4K
AUDCAD 5.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 22K
AUDNZD 11K
AUDCAD 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +568.24 USD
Worst trade: -345 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 27
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 448.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 023.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.45 × 40
Axi-US06-Live
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.67 × 3
FBS-Real-13
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.27 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.77 × 31
Exness-Real
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.50 × 2
TradersWay-Live
3.08 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-7
3.80 × 5
Exness-Real9
4.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
4.00 × 3
Coinexx-Demo
5.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-2
5.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
6.14 × 35
DooPrime-Live 3
6.17 × 6
Axi-US09-Live
6.43 × 28
TitanFX-06
7.06 × 63
VantageInternational-Live 18
9.16 × 45
VantageInternational-Live 3
9.96 × 23
ECMarkets-Live01
11.22 × 37
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
13.25 × 4
3 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 17:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 01:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 08:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 03:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 09:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 12:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.09 10:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.09 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.22 02:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.20 20:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 05:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.15 04:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.31 00:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.30 06:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.14 18:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.12 23:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.08 00:27
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.03 15:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BP
100 USD per month
-23%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
102
99%
1 030
68%
67%
1.86
15.32
USD
91%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.