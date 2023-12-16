SignalsSections
Guan Xi Liang

X107 Dig in at every step

Guan Xi Liang
0 reviews
Reliability
105 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 193%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
420
Profit Trades:
230 (54.76%)
Loss Trades:
190 (45.24%)
Best trade:
79.25 EUR
Worst trade:
-152.16 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 963.06 EUR (271 008 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 897.50 EUR (157 234 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (240.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
250.82 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
51.78%
Max deposit load:
11.12%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
305 (72.62%)
Short Trades:
115 (27.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
2.54 EUR
Average Profit:
12.88 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-82.86 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-406.03 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
29.47%
Annual Forecast:
357.54%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.37 EUR
Maximal:
457.48 EUR (26.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.09% (457.48 EUR)
By Equity:
59.50% (982.79 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 211
EURUSD# 54
EURJPY# 47
GBPJPY# 46
USDCAD# 33
USDJPY# 29
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 1.1K
EURUSD# 28
EURJPY# 223
GBPJPY# 144
USDCAD# -414
USDJPY# 128
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 112K
EURUSD# -1.2K
EURJPY# 10K
GBPJPY# 5.3K
USDCAD# -20K
USDJPY# 7.2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.25 EUR
Worst trade: -152 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +240.27 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.86 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

步步为营
No reviews
2026.01.13 03:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 03:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 14:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 17:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 19:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.15 16:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 16:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 05:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 12:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 09:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 12:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 18:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
