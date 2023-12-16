- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
420
Profit Trades:
230 (54.76%)
Loss Trades:
190 (45.24%)
Best trade:
79.25 EUR
Worst trade:
-152.16 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 963.06 EUR (271 008 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 897.50 EUR (157 234 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (240.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
250.82 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
51.78%
Max deposit load:
11.12%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
305 (72.62%)
Short Trades:
115 (27.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
2.54 EUR
Average Profit:
12.88 EUR
Average Loss:
-9.99 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-82.86 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-406.03 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
29.47%
Annual Forecast:
357.54%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.37 EUR
Maximal:
457.48 EUR (26.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.09% (457.48 EUR)
By Equity:
59.50% (982.79 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|211
|EURUSD#
|54
|EURJPY#
|47
|GBPJPY#
|46
|USDCAD#
|33
|USDJPY#
|29
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|1.1K
|EURUSD#
|28
|EURJPY#
|223
|GBPJPY#
|144
|USDCAD#
|-414
|USDJPY#
|128
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|112K
|EURUSD#
|-1.2K
|EURJPY#
|10K
|GBPJPY#
|5.3K
|USDCAD#
|-20K
|USDJPY#
|7.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.25 EUR
Worst trade: -152 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +240.27 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.86 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
步步为营
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
193%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
EUR
EUR
105
98%
420
54%
52%
1.56
2.54
EUR
EUR
59%
1:500