The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.00 × 7 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.30 × 37 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.69 × 83 ICMarketsSC-Live08 1.09 × 23 ICMarketsSC-Live31 2.30 × 299 ICMarketsSC-Live04 2.96 × 27 Tickmill-Live05 3.80 × 174 TradeMaxGlobal-Live6 3.97 × 143 TMGM.TradeMax-Live6 5.27 × 67 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2 5.51 × 71 SwitchMarkets-Real 5.53 × 34 FINAM-Real4 5.67 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live32 6.73 × 11 Weltrade-Live 8.91 × 115 VantageInternational-Live 3 9.90 × 104 VantageInternational-Live 11 9.96 × 109 VantageInternational-Demo 10.77 × 250 XMGlobal-Real 24 19.13 × 198 FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2 23.00 × 1 FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 5 24.00 × 2