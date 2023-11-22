SignalsSections
Roman Lobodenko

Goldsystem

Roman Lobodenko
0 reviews
Reliability
112 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 1 599%
RoboMarkets-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 189
Profit Trades:
708 (59.54%)
Loss Trades:
481 (40.45%)
Best trade:
19.50 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.88 EUR
Gross Profit:
739.08 EUR (66 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-584.57 EUR (44 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (7.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.03 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
1.40%
Max deposit load:
70.39%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.82
Long Trades:
628 (52.82%)
Short Trades:
561 (47.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.13 EUR
Average Profit:
1.04 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.22 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-13.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.51 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
44.12%
Annual Forecast:
535.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.90 EUR
Maximal:
40.48 EUR (51.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.91% (28.60 EUR)
By Equity:
15.58% (16.95 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 970
EURUSD 219
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 149
EURUSD 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
EURUSD 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.50 EUR
Worst trade: -18 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.39 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.76 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.30 × 37
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.69 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.09 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.30 × 299
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.96 × 27
Tickmill-Live05
3.80 × 174
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
3.97 × 143
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
5.27 × 67
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
5.51 × 71
SwitchMarkets-Real
5.53 × 34
FINAM-Real4
5.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
6.73 × 11
Weltrade-Live
8.91 × 115
VantageInternational-Live 3
9.90 × 104
VantageInternational-Live 11
9.96 × 109
VantageInternational-Demo
10.77 × 250
XMGlobal-Real 24
19.13 × 198
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
23.00 × 1
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 5
24.00 × 2
No reviews
2025.12.17 14:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 03:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.13 18:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 18:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 12:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 12:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 02:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 19:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 02:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.03 15:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.30 13:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.16 15:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 06:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 01:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.24 18:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.24 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.11 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.11 11:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.11 10:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.09 10:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Goldsystem
30 USD per month
1 599%
0
0
USD
26
EUR
112
100%
1 189
59%
1%
1.26
0.13
EUR
60%
1:300
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

