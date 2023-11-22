- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 189
Profit Trades:
708 (59.54%)
Loss Trades:
481 (40.45%)
Best trade:
19.50 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.88 EUR
Gross Profit:
739.08 EUR (66 362 pips)
Gross Loss:
-584.57 EUR (44 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (7.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.03 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
1.40%
Max deposit load:
70.39%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.82
Long Trades:
628 (52.82%)
Short Trades:
561 (47.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.13 EUR
Average Profit:
1.04 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.22 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-13.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.51 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
44.12%
Annual Forecast:
535.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.90 EUR
Maximal:
40.48 EUR (51.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.91% (28.60 EUR)
By Equity:
15.58% (16.95 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|970
|EURUSD
|219
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|149
|EURUSD
|27
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.50 EUR
Worst trade: -18 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.39 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.76 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.30 × 37
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.69 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.09 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.30 × 299
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.96 × 27
|
Tickmill-Live05
|3.80 × 174
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|3.97 × 143
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|5.27 × 67
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|5.51 × 71
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|5.53 × 34
|
FINAM-Real4
|5.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|6.73 × 11
|
Weltrade-Live
|8.91 × 115
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|9.90 × 104
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|9.96 × 109
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|10.77 × 250
|
XMGlobal-Real 24
|19.13 × 198
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
|23.00 × 1
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 5
|24.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1 599%
0
0
USD
USD
26
EUR
EUR
112
100%
1 189
59%
1%
1.26
0.13
EUR
EUR
60%
1:300