Valeriia Mishchenko

PAI Standard Mode 5 Pairs with AI Filter

Valeriia Mishchenko
0 reviews
Reliability
134 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2023 0%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 553
Profit Trades:
1 078 (69.41%)
Loss Trades:
475 (30.59%)
Best trade:
56 646.03 USD
Worst trade:
-21.51 USD
Gross Profit:
58 887.15 USD (9 657 702 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 285.91 USD (116 253 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (14.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56 654.02 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
59.74%
Max deposit load:
41.11%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
680.06
Long Trades:
714 (45.98%)
Short Trades:
839 (54.02%)
Profit Factor:
45.79
Expected Payoff:
37.09 USD
Average Profit:
54.63 USD
Average Loss:
-2.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-63.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.04%
Annual Forecast:
0.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.13 USD
Maximal:
84.70 USD (7.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.79% (56.84 USD)
By Equity:
32.43% (209.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 427
USDCAD 377
NZDCAD 268
NZDUSD 263
AUDNZD 218
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 249
USDCAD 235
NZDCAD 155
NZDUSD 203
AUDNZD 57K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 7.8K
USDCAD 11K
NZDCAD -4.2K
NZDUSD 3.4K
AUDNZD 9.5M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
2M 4M 6M 8M 10M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56 646.03 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -63.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICEMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.25 19:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 03:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 06:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.07 09:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 18:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 08:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.10 08:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.07 15:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.02.06 22:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.09 15:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 04:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.10.02 13:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.10.02 09:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.10.02 00:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.10.01 23:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.08.07 18:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2023.07.24 13:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
