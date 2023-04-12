- Growth
Trades:
26 514
Profit Trades:
15 861 (59.82%)
Loss Trades:
10 653 (40.18%)
Best trade:
13 091.91 USD
Worst trade:
-10 076.75 USD
Gross Profit:
506 067.42 USD (3 936 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-409 806.81 USD (2 429 525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
97 (6 708.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 367.16 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
99.30%
Max deposit load:
179.37%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.60
Long Trades:
11 173 (42.14%)
Short Trades:
15 341 (57.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
3.63 USD
Average Profit:
31.91 USD
Average Loss:
-38.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
73 (-1 230.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 889.32 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.20%
Annual Forecast:
5.78%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10 910.12 USD
Maximal:
20 946.80 USD (11.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.97% (15 688.02 USD)
By Equity:
57.37% (55 788.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|12018
|USDCAD
|4287
|AUDUSD
|2271
|AUDCAD
|2108
|GBPUSD
|1953
|EURGBP
|760
|EURCAD
|706
|AUDNZD
|666
|USDJPY
|523
|EURAUD
|353
|EURCHF
|310
|USDCHF
|188
|GBPJPY
|133
|AUDCHF
|87
|AUDJPY
|56
|EURNZD
|49
|CADCHF
|27
|EURJPY
|19
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|58K
|USDCAD
|7.8K
|AUDUSD
|405
|AUDCAD
|14K
|GBPUSD
|14K
|EURGBP
|4.4K
|EURCAD
|9.2K
|AUDNZD
|-11K
|USDJPY
|10K
|EURAUD
|606
|EURCHF
|418
|USDCHF
|1.9K
|GBPJPY
|-9.4K
|AUDCHF
|-1.5K
|AUDJPY
|-382
|EURNZD
|-608
|CADCHF
|-2.5K
|EURJPY
|19
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|272K
|USDCAD
|307K
|AUDUSD
|314K
|AUDCAD
|174K
|GBPUSD
|111K
|EURGBP
|67K
|EURCAD
|88K
|AUDNZD
|-604
|USDJPY
|40K
|EURAUD
|112K
|EURCHF
|61K
|USDCHF
|4K
|GBPJPY
|-4.2K
|AUDCHF
|-28K
|AUDJPY
|3.4K
|EURNZD
|-13K
|CADCHF
|-1.6K
|EURJPY
|349
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Best trade: +13 091.91 USD
Worst trade: -10 077 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 708.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 230.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MetaQuotes-Demo" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EQTrader-5
|0.00 × 1
|
MetaQuotes-Demo
|0.27 × 312
|
GlobalFX-Main
|0.64 × 14
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.67 × 144
|
QTrade-Server
|2.48 × 1619
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.79 × 335
|
Weltrade-Server
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|3.31 × 8326
|
ActivTrades-Server
|4.16 × 4628
|
XMUK-MT5
|4.32 × 25
|
VantageFX-Trader
|4.44 × 95
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|5.07 × 14
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.05 × 170
|
FBS-Real
|6.41 × 37
|
ForexTime-MT5
|7.14 × 90
|
MIC-Five.com
|7.47 × 248
|
RFC-Server
|8.44 × 139
|
DestekFX-Real
|9.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|10.82 × 3896
|
InstaForex-Server
|15.59 × 174
|
ProfitLT-Server
|18.00 × 1
|
VTB24-MetaTrader5
|19.50 × 2
Test signal. Not for subscription!
No reviews
30 USD per month
96%
0
0
USD
USD
196K
USD
USD
145
0%
26 514
59%
99%
1.23
3.63
USD
USD
57%
1:100