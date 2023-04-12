SignalsSections
Anton

MQD5

Anton
0 reviews
Reliability
145 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 96%
MetaQuotes-Demo
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
26 514
Profit Trades:
15 861 (59.82%)
Loss Trades:
10 653 (40.18%)
Best trade:
13 091.91 USD
Worst trade:
-10 076.75 USD
Gross Profit:
506 067.42 USD (3 936 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-409 806.81 USD (2 429 525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
97 (6 708.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 367.16 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
99.30%
Max deposit load:
179.37%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.60
Long Trades:
11 173 (42.14%)
Short Trades:
15 341 (57.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
3.63 USD
Average Profit:
31.91 USD
Average Loss:
-38.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
73 (-1 230.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 889.32 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.20%
Annual Forecast:
5.78%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10 910.12 USD
Maximal:
20 946.80 USD (11.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.97% (15 688.02 USD)
By Equity:
57.37% (55 788.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 12018
USDCAD 4287
AUDUSD 2271
AUDCAD 2108
GBPUSD 1953
EURGBP 760
EURCAD 706
AUDNZD 666
USDJPY 523
EURAUD 353
EURCHF 310
USDCHF 188
GBPJPY 133
AUDCHF 87
AUDJPY 56
EURNZD 49
CADCHF 27
EURJPY 19
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 58K
USDCAD 7.8K
AUDUSD 405
AUDCAD 14K
GBPUSD 14K
EURGBP 4.4K
EURCAD 9.2K
AUDNZD -11K
USDJPY 10K
EURAUD 606
EURCHF 418
USDCHF 1.9K
GBPJPY -9.4K
AUDCHF -1.5K
AUDJPY -382
EURNZD -608
CADCHF -2.5K
EURJPY 19
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 272K
USDCAD 307K
AUDUSD 314K
AUDCAD 174K
GBPUSD 111K
EURGBP 67K
EURCAD 88K
AUDNZD -604
USDJPY 40K
EURAUD 112K
EURCHF 61K
USDCHF 4K
GBPJPY -4.2K
AUDCHF -28K
AUDJPY 3.4K
EURNZD -13K
CADCHF -1.6K
EURJPY 349
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13 091.91 USD
Worst trade: -10 077 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 708.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 230.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MetaQuotes-Demo" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EQTrader-5
0.00 × 1
MetaQuotes-Demo
0.27 × 312
GlobalFX-Main
0.64 × 14
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.67 × 144
QTrade-Server
2.48 × 1619
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.79 × 335
Weltrade-Server
3.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
3.31 × 8326
ActivTrades-Server
4.16 × 4628
XMUK-MT5
4.32 × 25
VantageFX-Trader
4.44 × 95
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
5.07 × 14
RoboForex-Pro
6.05 × 170
FBS-Real
6.41 × 37
ForexTime-MT5
7.14 × 90
MIC-Five.com
7.47 × 248
RFC-Server
8.44 × 139
DestekFX-Real
9.00 × 1
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
10.82 × 3896
InstaForex-Server
15.59 × 174
ProfitLT-Server
18.00 × 1
VTB24-MetaTrader5
19.50 × 2
Test signal. Not for subscription!
No reviews
2025.07.22 07:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 02:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 07:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.30 08:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.16 12:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 18:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.25 01:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.11 09:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.10 14:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.04 00:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.03 22:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.27 10:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.23 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.23 09:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.23 03:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.26 16:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.26 14:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.26 12:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.26 11:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
