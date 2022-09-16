- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 568
Profit Trades:
1 221 (77.86%)
Loss Trades:
347 (22.13%)
Best trade:
262.39 USD
Worst trade:
-49.25 USD
Gross Profit:
4 900.11 USD (197 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 353.15 USD (165 952 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (85.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
320.52 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
23.27%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.48
Long Trades:
824 (52.55%)
Short Trades:
744 (47.45%)
Profit Factor:
2.08
Expected Payoff:
1.62 USD
Average Profit:
4.01 USD
Average Loss:
-6.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-221.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-221.89 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.78%
Annual Forecast:
33.68%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.85 USD
Maximal:
221.89 USD (4.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.81% (112.92 USD)
By Equity:
60.08% (733.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|1568
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|2.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|31K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +262.39 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -221.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
