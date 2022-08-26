SignalsSections
Sergey Shchennikov

UP 40 percent per month

Sergey Shchennikov
0 reviews
174 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2022 -38%
Just2Trade-MT5
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
577
Profit Trades:
187 (32.40%)
Loss Trades:
390 (67.59%)
Best trade:
1 742.62 USD
Worst trade:
-1 315.00 USD
Gross Profit:
58 432.55 USD (38 630 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64 126.51 USD (35 796 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (262.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 266.61 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
88.94%
Max deposit load:
98.88%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
575 (99.65%)
Short Trades:
2 (0.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-9.87 USD
Average Profit:
312.47 USD
Average Loss:
-164.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-4 512.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 512.55 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-16.42%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 222.20 USD
Maximal:
14 813.11 USD (117.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.69% (14 894.73 USD)
By Equity:
23.49% (2 747.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
UPRO 173
SQQQ 149
TQQQ 139
SPXU 116
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
UPRO 925
SQQQ -6.5K
TQQQ 6.7K
SPXU -6.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
UPRO 3.3K
SQQQ -226
TQQQ 3.1K
SPXU -3.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

ЛА ЛА ЛА ЛА ЛА 


LA LA LA LA LA

No reviews
2025.12.24 17:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 17:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 17:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 15:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 15:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 15:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 15:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 21:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.01 21:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.25 19:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 17:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
