Currencies / ZTO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ZTO: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc American Depositary Shares, each repre
19.39 USD 0.12 (0.62%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZTO exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.19 and at a high of 19.42.
Follow ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc American Depositary Shares, each repre dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZTO News
- Here's Why Investors Should Give ZTO Express Stock a Miss Now
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th
- Morgan Stanley lowers ZTO Express stock price target to $23.80 on slower growth
- ZTO Express Q2 Earnings Down Y/Y, 2025 Parcel Volume View Lowered
- ZTO Express stock price target raised to $22 from $19 at BofA Securities
- ZTO Express misses Q2 estimates as retail volume growth offsets margin pressure
- ZTO Express: Both Earnings Miss And Regulatory Tailwinds Are Key Considerations (NYSE:ZTO)
- Earnings call transcript: ZTO Express Q2 2025 misses earnings, stock dips
- ZTO Express Cayman earnings missed by ¥0.52, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: ZTO Express Q1 2025 sees revenue rise, stock gains
- ZTO Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- Netflix, Tesla Lead Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Tesla, AMD Lead Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- AZZ Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MP Materials, WK Kellogg And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR), Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK)
- Tesla, Delta Soar Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- ZTO Express Stock: Parcel Boom Meets Margin Gloom (NYSE:ZTO)
- JPMorgan raises ZTO Express stock rating, cuts price target to $21
- Market Cap Stock Movers Dominate Wednesday Trading Session
- Alibaba contemplates reducing its stake in ZTO Express - Bloomberg
- BofA cuts ZTO Express stock rating, lowers price target to $19
- ZTO Express reports Q1 2025 financial results
- Jefferies cuts ZTO Express price target to $21, maintains Buy
- ZTO Express misses Q1 estimates as revenue growth slows
- ZTO Express Cayman earnings missed by ¥0.49, revenue fell short of estimates
Daily Range
19.19 19.42
Year Range
16.34 27.50
- Previous Close
- 19.27
- Open
- 19.31
- Bid
- 19.39
- Ask
- 19.69
- Low
- 19.19
- High
- 19.42
- Volume
- 564
- Daily Change
- 0.62%
- Month Change
- 6.71%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.95%
- Year Change
- -22.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%