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XSVN: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat
XSVN exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.52 and at a high of 46.59.
Follow BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XSVN stock price today?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat stock is priced at 46.59 today. It trades within 46.52 - 46.59, yesterday's close was 46.47, and trading volume reached 61. The live price chart of XSVN shows these updates.
Does BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat stock pay dividends?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat is currently valued at 46.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.90% and USD. View the chart live to track XSVN movements.
How to buy XSVN stock?
You can buy BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat shares at the current price of 46.59. Orders are usually placed near 46.59 or 46.89, while 61 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow XSVN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XSVN stock?
Investing in BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat involves considering the yearly range 46.35 - 48.98 and current price 46.59. Many compare 0.45% and -4.25% before placing orders at 46.59 or 46.89. Explore the XSVN price chart live with daily changes.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat stock highest prices?
The highest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat in the past year was 48.98. Within 46.35 - 48.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat performance using the live chart.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat (XSVN) over the year was 46.35. Comparing it with the current 46.59 and 46.35 - 48.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XSVN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XSVN stock split?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Durat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.47, and -3.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.47
- Open
- 46.57
- Bid
- 46.59
- Ask
- 46.89
- Low
- 46.52
- High
- 46.59
- Volume
- 61
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.25%
- Year Change
- -3.90%