Currencies / XPOF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XPOF: Xponential Fitness Inc Class A
8.41 USD 0.24 (2.77%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XPOF exchange rate has changed by -2.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.41 and at a high of 8.81.
Follow Xponential Fitness Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XPOF News
- Xponential Fitness appoints Rachel Lee to board of directors
- Haase buys Xponential Fitness (XPOF) shares worth $536,690
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Xponential Fitness stock holds steady as Stifel maintains $12 price target
- Pinterest Posts Downbeat Q2 Earnings, Joins Twilio, Trade Desk And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday Pre-Market Session - Gray Media (NYSE:GTN), Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY)
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Xponential Fitness Q2 2025 slides: returns to profitability amid strategic shift
- Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Xponential Fitness appoints Mike Nuzzo as new CEO
- Xponential Fitness divests CycleBar and Rumble to Extraordinary Brands
- Xponential Fitness: Focus Shifts To Growth Potential, As SEC Investigation Ends
- FedEx, Tripadvisor and Datadog rise premarket; Alibaba falls
- Guggenheim maintains Buy rating on Xponential Fitness stock after SEC closure
- Why Datadog Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- Xponential Fitness Stock Jumps After SEC Investigation Concludes Without Action - Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)
- Xponential Fitness stock soars after SEC concludes investigation
- Life Time Group Holdings : Drop Some Weight And Go Overweight (NYSE:LTH)
- Xponential Fitness appoints Lily Yang to board of directors
- Stifel maintains Xponential Fitness stock hold with $12 target
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day Tomorrow
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Xponential Fitness stock tumbles after CEO announces retirement
- Xponential Fitness CEO Mark King to retire amid health concerns
Daily Range
8.41 8.81
Year Range
6.64 18.87
- Previous Close
- 8.65
- Open
- 8.75
- Bid
- 8.41
- Ask
- 8.71
- Low
- 8.41
- High
- 8.81
- Volume
- 741
- Daily Change
- -2.77%
- Month Change
- 1.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.69%
- Year Change
- -29.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%