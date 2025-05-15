Currencies / XGN
XGN: Exagen Inc
9.11 USD 0.20 (2.15%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XGN exchange rate has changed by -2.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.97 and at a high of 9.35.
Follow Exagen Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XGN News
- Exagen's Momentum Meets Execution Risks: Why I Choose To HOLD For Now (NASDAQ:XGN)
- B.Riley initiates coverage on Exagen stock with Buy rating, cites diagnostic accuracy
- Exagen CFO Black sells $200k in company stock
- Exagen stock price target raised to $10 from $7 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- KeyBanc upgrades Exagen stock to Overweight on improved pricing and growth
- Exagen Inc. (XGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Exagen Q2 Revenue Jumps 14 Percent
- Exagen Inc. (XGN) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Exagen earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Exagen (XGN) Soars 5.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Craig-Hallum initiates coverage on Exagen stock with Buy rating
- Exagen appoints Chas McKhann to board of directors
- Exagen stock soars to 52-week high, hits $7.2 amid robust gains
- Cantor Fitzgerald cuts Exagen stock target to $7, maintains Overweight
Daily Range
8.97 9.35
Year Range
2.38 10.31
- Previous Close
- 9.31
- Open
- 9.27
- Bid
- 9.11
- Ask
- 9.41
- Low
- 8.97
- High
- 9.35
- Volume
- 402
- Daily Change
- -2.15%
- Month Change
- -6.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 153.76%
- Year Change
- 200.66%
