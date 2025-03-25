Currencies / XFOR
XFOR: X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc
3.21 USD 0.22 (7.36%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XFOR exchange rate has changed by 7.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.88 and at a high of 3.23.
Follow X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XFOR News
- Stifel lowers X4 Pharmaceuticals stock price target to $9 from $30
- X4 Pharmaceuticals announces board resignations and audit committee appointments
- X4 Pharmaceuticals stock price target lowered to $3.50 at H.C. Wainwright
- X4 Pharmaceuticals closes upsized $85 million private placement
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.10%
- X4 Pharmaceuticals stock soars on $60 million financing and leadership changes
- X4 Pharmaceuticals secures $60 million in financing, appoints new leadership
- X4 Pharmaceuticals presents positive data from neutropenia trial
- FDA grants fast track status to X4’s neutropenia drug
- X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Wedbush sets CAMP4 stock at Outperform, $8 price target
- XFOR stock touches 52-week low at $2.77 amid sharp annual decline
- X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentation of Phase 2 Chronic Neutropenia Trial Data at the 30th Annual EHA Congress
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That May Rocket Higher In April - UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.88 3.23
Year Range
0.17 6.63
- Previous Close
- 2.99
- Open
- 3.08
- Bid
- 3.21
- Ask
- 3.51
- Low
- 2.88
- High
- 3.23
- Volume
- 538
- Daily Change
- 7.36%
- Month Change
- -12.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 1184.00%
- Year Change
- 386.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%