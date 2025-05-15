Currencies / XBP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XBP: XBP Europe Holdings Inc
1.01 USD 0.03 (3.06%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XBP exchange rate has changed by 3.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.95 and at a high of 1.04.
Follow XBP Europe Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XBP News
- Klein Randal T buys XBP Global shares worth $80,325
- Xbp Global Revenue Up 18 Percent in Q2
- Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 7/29/25 - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.38%
- XBP Europe stock soars after completing acquisition of Exela BPA
- XBP Europe finalizes acquisition of Exela Technologies BPA
- XBP Europe to Update Investors at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 22, 2025
- XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
Daily Range
0.95 1.04
Year Range
0.42 2.56
- Previous Close
- 0.98
- Open
- 0.96
- Bid
- 1.01
- Ask
- 1.31
- Low
- 0.95
- High
- 1.04
- Volume
- 600
- Daily Change
- 3.06%
- Month Change
- 71.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.48%
- Year Change
- -5.61%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev