Currencies / XAIR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XAIR: Beyond Air Inc
2.42 USD 0.01 (0.41%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XAIR exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.37 and at a high of 2.50.
Follow Beyond Air Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAIR News
- Gold Moves Higher; Robinhood Shares Jump - Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)
- Nasdaq Surges 150 Points; Planet Labs Shares Jump After Q2 Results - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)
- FDA grants orphan drug designation to NeuroNOS’ therapy for glioblastoma
- Beyond Air Sales Jump 158 Percent
- Beyond Air stock price target slashed by Piper Sandler to $5 from $20
- Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Beyond Air earnings missed by $0.43, revenue fell short of estimates
- Beyond Air shares tumble 16% on worse-than-expected Q1 results
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Beyond Air stock surges after securing Premier group purchasing deal
- Beyond Air secures national purchasing agreement with Premier
- Beyond Air stock initiated with Buy rating at D. Boral Capital on LungFit platform
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 14 to July 18) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Beyond Air to implement 1-for-20 reverse stock split effective July 14
- Beyond Air shareholders approve reverse stock split authorization
- Beyond Air (XAIR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Beyond Air Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Beyond Air beats EPS in Q4 2025, shares surge
- Beyond Air Stock Dips After Mixed Q4 Results: Here's What To Know - Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)
- Beyond Air posts narrower-than-feared Q4 loss, shares surge 15%
- Beyond Air ® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Beyond Air earnings beat by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
Daily Range
2.37 2.50
Year Range
0.15 4.78
- Previous Close
- 2.43
- Open
- 2.37
- Bid
- 2.42
- Ask
- 2.72
- Low
- 2.37
- High
- 2.50
- Volume
- 483
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- 7.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 796.30%
- Year Change
- 536.84%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev