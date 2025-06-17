QuotazioniSezioni
XAIR
XAIR: Beyond Air Inc

2.23 USD 0.06 (2.62%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XAIR ha avuto una variazione del -2.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.21 e ad un massimo di 2.35.

Segui le dinamiche di Beyond Air Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.21 2.35
Intervallo Annuale
0.15 4.78
Chiusura Precedente
2.29
Apertura
2.34
Bid
2.23
Ask
2.53
Minimo
2.21
Massimo
2.35
Volume
324
Variazione giornaliera
-2.62%
Variazione Mensile
-1.33%
Variazione Semestrale
725.93%
Variazione Annuale
486.84%
