Valute / XAIR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
XAIR: Beyond Air Inc
2.23 USD 0.06 (2.62%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XAIR ha avuto una variazione del -2.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.21 e ad un massimo di 2.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Beyond Air Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAIR News
- Gold Moves Higher; Robinhood Shares Jump - Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)
- Nasdaq Surges 150 Points; Planet Labs Shares Jump After Q2 Results - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)
- FDA grants orphan drug designation to NeuroNOS’ therapy for glioblastoma
- Beyond Air Sales Jump 158 Percent
- Beyond Air stock price target slashed by Piper Sandler to $5 from $20
- Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Beyond Air earnings missed by $0.43, revenue fell short of estimates
- Beyond Air shares tumble 16% on worse-than-expected Q1 results
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Beyond Air stock surges after securing Premier group purchasing deal
- Beyond Air secures national purchasing agreement with Premier
- Beyond Air stock initiated with Buy rating at D. Boral Capital on LungFit platform
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 14 to July 18) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Beyond Air to implement 1-for-20 reverse stock split effective July 14
- Beyond Air shareholders approve reverse stock split authorization
- Beyond Air (XAIR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Beyond Air Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Beyond Air beats EPS in Q4 2025, shares surge
- Beyond Air Stock Dips After Mixed Q4 Results: Here's What To Know - Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)
- Beyond Air posts narrower-than-feared Q4 loss, shares surge 15%
- Beyond Air ® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Beyond Air earnings beat by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.21 2.35
Intervallo Annuale
0.15 4.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.29
- Apertura
- 2.34
- Bid
- 2.23
- Ask
- 2.53
- Minimo
- 2.21
- Massimo
- 2.35
- Volume
- 324
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 725.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 486.84%
21 settembre, domenica