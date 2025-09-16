Currencies / WRB-PF
WRB-PF: W.R. Berkley Corporation 5.10% Subordinated Debentures due 2059
21.9500 USD 0.1000 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WRB-PF exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.7801 and at a high of 22.1200.
Follow W.R. Berkley Corporation 5.10% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
21.7801 22.1200
Year Range
19.0000 24.2300
- Previous Close
- 21.8500
- Open
- 22.0900
- Bid
- 21.9500
- Ask
- 21.9530
- Low
- 21.7801
- High
- 22.1200
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 7.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.52%
- Year Change
- -7.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%