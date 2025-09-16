QuotesSections
Currencies / WRB-PF
WRB-PF: W.R. Berkley Corporation 5.10% Subordinated Debentures due 2059

21.9500 USD 0.1000 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WRB-PF exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.7801 and at a high of 22.1200.

Daily Range
21.7801 22.1200
Year Range
19.0000 24.2300
Previous Close
21.8500
Open
22.0900
Bid
21.9500
Ask
21.9530
Low
21.7801
High
22.1200
Volume
34
Daily Change
0.46%
Month Change
7.60%
6 Months Change
10.52%
Year Change
-7.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%